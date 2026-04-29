Committed Corner: April 29, 2026

Take a look at this week's top NCAA committed players in junior hockey, ready to make their mark at the collegiate level.
The next generation of NCAA Division I Hockey players almost always go through junior hockey at one of the six top junior leagues in North America. These leagues are the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and BCHL. The top players this week are listed are in alphabetical order by their last name, not their league.
Tommy Bleyl: Defenseman, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL). Michigan State University
This blueliner was instrumental this week for the Wildcats. Bleyl collected 5 points (1 goal + 4 assists) in three postseason games. His 13 total postseason helpers leads the QMJHL in playoff assists. While it is unclear if Bleyl heads to Michigan State this fall, the 17th Ranked North American Skater will almost certainly hear his name called by an NHL team this summer.
Brady Birnie: Forward, Penticton Veees (WHL). Bemidji State University
The first of two Bemidji State commits this week, Birnie shone brightest despite Penticton's season coming to a close last night. Birnie put up 4 points (3 goals + 1 assist) in the Vees' four games against Everett. As an age-out player, he will head to Bemidji State this fall.
Christian Kirsch: Goaltender, Kitchener Rangers (OHL). Quinnipiac University. San Jose Sharks 2024 4th Round, 116th Overall
Kirsch really found his groove as his first OHL season progressed. Now deep into the playoffs, he's only lost two of his 12 starts. This past week, Kirsch won two of three starts with a combined save percentage of .882 and 2.12 goals allowed average. Kitchener currently holds a 2-1 series lead in the OHL's Western Conference Finals. Game three is tonight at 6:05pm CT.
Isaac Johnson: Forward, Brooks Bandits (BCHL). Bemidji State University
I featured Johnson in April 8's Committed Corner, and he makes this edition with more impressive offense. Johnson racked up 8 points (2 goals + 6 assists) in four outings, including three points last night in Brooks' game seven 6-1 win over Sherwood Park. The Bandits await their Interior Conference Final foe.
Matthew Martin: Forward, Aberdeen Wings (NAHL). University of Alaska-Anchorage
Aberdeen advancing to the Central Division Final may not have been possible without Matthew Martin. The future Anchorage Seawolf notched an outstanding 6 points (2 goals + 5 assists) in two games. If Martin's motor continues to hum, the Wings have a chance to knock off 1 seeded Rochester.
Viktor Norringer: Forward, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL). Boston University. Nashville Predators 2024 4th Round, 127th Overall
Norringer has been steady for Muskegon in their quest to repeat as Clark Cup Champions. The Predators' prospect earned 5 points (2 goals + 3 assists) in a quartet of recent contests for the Lumberjacks. Muskegon hosts the Madison Capitols in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals May 1 at 6:10pm CT