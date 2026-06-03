Committed Corner: June 3, 2026

Take a look at this week's top NCAA committed players in junior hockey, ready to make their mark at the collegiate level.
The next generation of NCAA Division I Hockey players almost always go through junior hockey at one of the six top junior leagues in North America. These leagues are the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and BCHL. The top players this week are listed are in alphabetical order by their last name, not their league.
Please note, for our final Committed Corner, we are only featuring the Canadian Hockey League teams as all other leagues have concluded their seasons.
Peteris Bulans: Forward, Chicoutimi Saguneens (QMJHL) Bowling Green State University
Chicoutimi and the QMJHL by extension didn't have much to write home about this past week in the Memorial Cup. The Saguneens scored just one goal in their semifinal loss to Everett.
However, Bulans was a bright spot, helping to land him his third appearance on Committed Corner. The future Falcon notched tally's primary assist, placing him on the scoresheet in Chicoutimi's final game of the season. He finished the Memorial Cup with two assists in four games. Following the Saguneens' elimination, Bulans will enroll at Bowling Green State University for the 2026-27 NCAA Season.
Christian Kirsch: Goaltender, Kitchener Rangers (OHL). Quinnipiac University. San Jose Sharks 2024 4th Round, 116th Overall
They don't ask how, they ask how many. Christian Kirsch stood tall in the Memorial Cup Final, stopping 30 of 32 shots on goal to help Kitchener bring home the hardware. While the first period started off a bit shaky for both teams, Kirsch was centered between the pipes.
Stellar performances have been a constant for Kirsch during the Memorial Cup. In the four wins Kitchener earned, Kirsch racked up a .952 save percentage, a 1.50 goals allowed average plus a 24 save shutout against Kelowna. Quinnipiac is going to love him this fall.
Zackary Shantz: Forward, Everett Silvertips (WHL) St. Cloud State University
Shantz' presence on the second line was an important part of a strong first Memorial Cup for Everett. The age-out's semifinal goal put the game versus Chicoutimi away in the second period, putting him on Committed Corner in back-to-back weeks. During the Silvertips' magical 18 game Ed Chynoweth Cup run, Shantz accumulated 14 points (4 goals + 10 assists).
I am interested to see what Shantz accomplishes during his upcoming freshman year at St. Cloud State. A new bench boss in Nick Oliver means everything is on the table for the Shantz and the rest of the Huskies.