Memorial Cup Recap: Saguenéens Tournament Ends At Hands Of Silvertips In Semifinal

It was a dominant affair for Everett, who advances past Chicoutimi and onto the 2026 Memorial Cup final.
Just like that, the 2026 Memorial Cup comes to a close for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.
It always seemed like there were two teams that stood above the rest in this tournament, and the Everett Silvertips proved that Friday night with a dominant 6-1 victory, advancing to face the Kitchener Rangers in the final.
Here's all the action from the semifinal.
Chicoutimi (1) - Everett (6)
It was one-way traffic from the start.
Giveaways have been the biggest issue for Chicoutimi at this tournament, and it costed them dearly again early on. Tomas Lavoie's turnover led to Jaxsin Vaughan's opening goal.
However, Lavoie would make up for this mistake later in the first. He wired a perfect shot off the back bar that he and Nathan Lecompte knew went in, but the officials waved it off on the ice at first. After a few seconds, the horn buzzed and the Sags could rightly celebrate their goal.
That would be the last time they'd celebrate on the night, though.
With six minutes to go in the opening frame, the puck would find its way to Silvertips superstar Landon DuPont at the blue line, who walked in and sniped his first goal of the Memorial Cup.
That would be it for the first, but it was more from Everett early in the second. Carter Bear took a stretch pass in behind the defence, and made no mistake past Lucas Beckman on the breakaway.
After some feverish offensive zone pressure, Zack Shantz would make it 4-1 past the midway point of the game. DuPont would double down on a four-on-three power play to extend the lead to 5-1 before the end of the period, and it was really out of range at that point.
Just 45 seconds into the third, Julius Miettinen extended that lead to 6-1 with a nice one-timer in the slot on the power play, and that's the score the semifinal would end at.
Anders Miller made 25 saves to pick up the win, while DuPont's two goals and Matias Vanhanen's pair of assists led the way in scoring, as 12 different Silvertips picked up points on the night.
That's where Chicoutimi and the entire QMJHL's 2025-26 season on-ice will end, as the final game of the CHL calendar will be between the Kitchener Rangers and Everett Silvertips.