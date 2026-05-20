Committed Corner: May 20, 2026

Take a look at this week's top NCAA committed players in junior hockey, ready to make their mark at the collegiate level.
The next generation of NCAA Division I Hockey players almost always go through junior hockey at one of the six top junior leagues in North America. These leagues are the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and BCHL. The top players this week are listed are in alphabetical order by their last name, not their league.
Please note there will be no OHL player featured this week as the league championship finished on May 12. We will resume an OHL feature next week as the Memorial Cup begins.
Talan Blanck: Forward, Minnesota Wilderness (NAHL) University of Wisconsin
This incoming Badger went on a tear at the Robertson Cup. During three single elimination games, Blanck collected 7 points (5 goals + 2 assists). His hat trick on May 15 included an overtime winner against the Austin Bruins. Blanck's 12 total postseason goals in 12 games led the North American Hockey League. Ultimately, Minnesota came up short versus the Maryland Black Bears in overtime of the Championship game, the Wilderness' first appearance since 2015. As an age out player, Blanck will don the red and white of Wisconsin in the fall.
Peteris Bulans: Forward, Chicoutimi Saguneens (QMJHL) Bowling Green State University
Bulans got hot at just the right time for Chicoutimi! The native of Riga, Latvia accumulated 6 points (4 goals + 2 assists) amidst games three and six. His best performance by far was in game five on May 15. Bulans' hat trick made the difference and ultimately allowed the Saguneens to capture the Gilles-Courteau Trophy in six games. This marked Chicoutimi's third championship and their first in 32 years. The Saguneens depart for Kelowna and the 2026 Memorial Cup. Round robin play starts Friday, May 22. Whenever the season comes to a close, Bulans will take his talents to Bowling Green, OH and join the Falcons.
Shea Busch: Forward, Everett Silvertips (WHL) Penn State University, Florida Panthers 2025 4th Round, 128th Overall
Everett won their first ever Ed Chynoweth Cup, and a a chunk of credit should be given to Shea Busch. The future Nittany Lion had four goals this past week, including a hat trick in the clinching game five. Despite missing most of the season due to injury, Busch has averaged at or near a point per game in both the regular and postseason. The Silvertips' season is not over yet, as they head to Kelowna for the 2026 Memorial Cup. Whether Busch stays in Everett at the campaign's conclusion or heads to Happy Valley remains unknown at the time of publication.
Hayden Fechner: Forward, Nanaimo Clippers (BCHL). Stonehill College
Throughout games one and two of the 2026 Rogers BCHL Cup Finals, offense has been hard to come by. Not counting empty netters, both outings have been decided one goal. However, Hayden Fechner's 2 point (1 goal + 1 assist) game one secured Nanaimo a win last Friday night. Fechner's assist set up the tying tally while a marker in first minute of the third period was the go ahead goal. During the regular season, Fechner was highly productive, racking up 54 points (26 goals + 28 assists) in 53 contests. At the end of the Rogers BCHL Cup Finals, Fechner will age out and join the Stonehill College Skyhawks.
Joey Macrina: Forward, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL) Quinnipiac University
Macrina was instrumental in game one of the Clark Cup Final. He scored consecutive goals to not only tie the contest, but the eventual game winner. Between the series' opening two matchups, Macrina has a combined 6 shots on goal. The Quinnipiac commit had a solid 2025-26 season coming from the BCHL. In 59 outings, Macrina earned 41 points (19 goals + 22 assists). Sioux Falls loaded up via multiples trades near the USHL Draft, so chances are Macrina stays with the Stampede for his final season of junior eligibility in 2026-27.