Committed Corner: May 20, 2026

Bulans got hot at just the right time for Chicoutimi! The native of Riga, Latvia accumulated 6 points (4 goals + 2 assists) amidst games three and six. His best performance by far was in game five on May 15. Bulans' hat trick made the difference and ultimately allowed the Saguneens to capture the Gilles-Courteau Trophy in six games. This marked Chicoutimi's third championship and their first in 32 years. The Saguneens depart for Kelowna and the 2026 Memorial Cup. Round robin play starts Friday, May 22. Whenever the season comes to a close, Bulans will take his talents to Bowling Green, OH and join the Falcons.