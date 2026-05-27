Committed Corner: May 27, 2026

The Silvertips have a lot of star players either under NHL contract or uncommitted. Still, Zackary Shantz has been a solid performer, notching one goal during Everett's two Memorial Cup contests. During the regular season, Shantz accumulated 65 points (27 goals + 38 assists) in 66 games. He also remained fairly disciplined, only picking up 24 penalty minutes in that span. After he ages out this year, I imagine he will be a middle six forward for the Huskies under new Head Coach Nick Oliver. Still, the Silvertips have at least one more Memorial Cup matchup ahead of them. They face the hosting Kelowna Rockets tonight at 8pm CT.