Committed Corner: May 27, 2026

Take a look at this week's top NCAA committed players in junior hockey, ready to make their mark at the collegiate level.
The next generation of NCAA Division I Hockey players almost always go through junior hockey at one of the six top junior leagues in North America. These leagues are the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and BCHL. The top players this week are listed are in alphabetical order by their last name, not their league.
Please note, there will be no North American Hockey League player featured as their season ended last Tuesday on May 19
Jack Good: Forward, Brooks Bandits (BCHL) Merrimack College.
Good was Brooks' lynchpin during the final two contests of the 2026 Rogers BCHL Cup Finals. In games four and five, Good earned 3 points (1 goal + 2 assists). This includes the championship clinching overtime goal of game five. Despite the important playoff tallies, Good is primarily a passer. Good led the BCHL with 48 assists and a league third 70 points during the 2025-26 campaign. Technically, the Ajax, ON native has one year of junior hockey eligibility remaining. However, given Good has two full BCHL seasons under his belt, it is more likely than not he joins Merrimack this fall.
Liam Lefebvre: Forward Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL) University of Vermont
Chicoutimi's lone Memorial Cup win to this point came off the blade of Liam Lefebvre. During two outings in Kelowna, Lefebvre has 3 points (2 goals + 1 assist). Both markers came on May 24 against the Rockets. The overtime drive Lefebvre put home is a great example of teamwork and perseverance. During his rookie campaign, Lefebvre averaged a point per game through 59 games with 32 goals and 27 assists plus a team leading 86 penalty minutes. Lefebvre is ranked 38th among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting. As a 19 year old, I anticipate he will be back in Chicoutimi next season, regardless of the Memorial Cup's outcome.
Joey Macrina: Forward, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL) Quinnipiac University
This is back-to-back weeks for Macrina on Committed Corner and with good reason. Macrina had dogged determination during the Clark Cup Final. His intensity delivered a double overtime dart on May 23, capturing Sioux Falls' fourth title in franchise history. The Stampede are still in win-now mode, so it makes logical sense that this Quinnipiac commit will age out next year in Sioux Falls.
Jack Pridham: Forward, Kitchener Rangers (OHL) Boston University. Chicago Blackhawks 2024 3rd Round, 92nd Overall
Pridham had an impressive 2025-26, racking up an OHL second 46 goals in 65 games. He continued this trajectory during the OHL playoffs, and now is leading the Memorial Cup with three goals in two games. This performance has pushed Kitchener to the Memorial Cup Final on May 31, slicing through the other three tournament teams. As Boston University looks to bounce back after a disappointing season, Pridham could be just what the Terriers need come October.
Zackary Shantz: Forward, Everett Silvertips (WHL) St. Cloud State University
The Silvertips have a lot of star players either under NHL contract or uncommitted. Still, Zackary Shantz has been a solid performer, notching one goal during Everett's two Memorial Cup contests. During the regular season, Shantz accumulated 65 points (27 goals + 38 assists) in 66 games. He also remained fairly disciplined, only picking up 24 penalty minutes in that span. After he ages out this year, I imagine he will be a middle six forward for the Huskies under new Head Coach Nick Oliver. Still, the Silvertips have at least one more Memorial Cup matchup ahead of them. They face the hosting Kelowna Rockets tonight at 8pm CT.