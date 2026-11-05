Committed Corner: November 4, 2026

NCAA Hockey Roundtable
304 Members•2,035 Posts
Erin Bormett / Argus Leader
Erin Bormett / Argus Leader
Nov 5, 2026 12:10 AMPublished Nov 5, 2026 12:10 AM
Take a look at this week's top NCAA committed players in junior hockey, ready to make their mark at the collegiate level.
The next generation of NCAA Division I Hockey players almost always go through junior hockey at one of the six top junior leagues (not listed in order) in North America. These leagues are the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and BCHL. The top players this week are listed are in alphabetical order by their last name, not their league.
Ryan Brown: Forward, London Knights (OHL). The Ohio State University
Dallas Stars 2026 5th Round, 155th Overall
London's Captain is really picking up steam as the season carries on. Brown's latest trio of contests saw him record seven points (1 goal + 6 assists) including a helper on the Knights' overtime winner on Sunday. A constant energy presence invigorates his linemates to be their best. Ohio State showed their offensive firepower against then No. 1 Michigan. Adding Brown to the mix in Columbus could make them Big Ten contenders.
Felix Haiböck: Forward, Spruce Grove Saints (BCHL). Western Michigan University
Haiböck is a guy that is intriguing to say the least. This week marks his second showing, as he was in our Oct. 14 edition of Committed Corner. The young Austrian's steady scoring was strong in Spruce Groves' two battles with Vernon, accruing five points (3 goals + 2 assists). In fact, Haiböck potted both goals during the Saints' Halloween 3-2 loss. His jack of all trades skillset has me eagerly awaiting his arrival at Western Michigan.
Logan Stuart: Forward, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL). University of Denver
Washington Capitals 2026 7th Round, 208th Overall
I featured Stuart on Committed Corner in the middle of last month, and he makes his second appearance following another excellent offensive stretch. Stuart notched four points (2 goals + 2 assists) through two games last weekend. His pair of tallies on Nov. 1 were crucial in Lethbridge's 6-3 win over Regina. These consistent performances, if continued in college, could see the Capitals having a late round steal in Stuart.
Nathan Lecompte: Forward, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL). Northeastern University
Lecompte made some timely plays during his most recent two game set. First, he opened the scoring Friday in Sherbrooke, leading the Saguenéens to a 2-1 win. The following evening, Lecompte's secondary assist helped put Chicoutimi out of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada's reach, resulting in a 5-1 victory. Given the five in five eligibility, I expect to see Lecompte with the Huskies next year.
Teddy Richardson: Forward, Bismarck Bobcats (NAHL). University of Alaska–Fairbanks
Teddy Richardson has been flying under the radar since his rookie year with the former NAHL North Iowa Bulls. Since then, he has made pit stops with BCHL Cowichan Valley, and the NAHL's Wisconsin Windigo before winding up in Bismarck last season. Now an age out, Richardson has done a remarkable job for the Bobcats dishing out four helpers in two tangoes with Austin. Players who hustle like Richardson's will be given every change to succeed in Fairbanks come 2027
Cody Sokol: Forward, Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL). University of Wisconsin
Following 2025-26 in a depth role, Sokol has an extra step in his skates. He put his upgraded skating and shot on display across three clashes for Waterloo. Sokol led all USHL skaters with six points (2 goals + 4 assists) including both a game winner against Dubuque on Saturday. As the race in the Western Conference gets tighter, Sokol's progression could be a difference maker for the Hawks.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy