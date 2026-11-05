Committed Corner: November 4, 2026

Teddy Richardson has been flying under the radar since his rookie year with the former NAHL North Iowa Bulls. Since then, he has made pit stops with BCHL Cowichan Valley, and the NAHL's Wisconsin Windigo before winding up in Bismarck last season. Now an age out, Richardson has done a remarkable job for the Bobcats dishing out four helpers in two tangoes with Austin. Players who hustle like Richardson's will be given every change to succeed in Fairbanks come 2027