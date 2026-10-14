Committed Corner: October 14, 2026

The 2026 Clark Cup Clincher is picking up right where he left off in his overage season. Macrina dished out five assists last weekend, putting his season total to 9 and tying him for second place in the USHL. While on the smaller size at 5' 5.5"and 155 pounds, Macrina's speed and agility make him a homing missile for the puck. These attributes will bolster Brown's forecheck when he arrives in Providence next year.