Committed Corner: October 14, 2026

NCAA Hockey Roundtable
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Erin Bormett / Argus Leader
Erin Bormett / Argus Leader
Oct 14, 2026 9:55 PMPublished Oct 14, 2026 9:55 PM
Take a look at this week's top NCAA committed players in junior hockey, ready to make their mark at the collegiate level.
The next generation of NCAA Division I Hockey players almost always go through junior hockey at one of the six top junior leagues (not listed in order) in North America. These leagues are the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and BCHL. The top players this week are listed are in alphabetical order by their last name, not their league.
Felix Haiböck: Forward, Spruce Grove Saint (BCHL). Western Michigan University
While many Western Michigan commits are consistently getting coverage, Haiböck has flown quietly under the radar for many. This Linz, Austria native's two-way offensive game makes me question why he hasn't received more attention. Haiböck had a great trio of contests, racking up 6 points (5 goals + 1 assist) which includes a Tuesday natural hat trick in Cowichan Valley. After his 2026-27 age out year, Haiböck will join Pat Ferschweiler in Kalamazoo where I envision him playing a middle six role.
Joey Macrina: Forward, Spruce Grove Saint (BCHL). Brown University
The 2026 Clark Cup Clincher is picking up right where he left off in his overage season. Macrina dished out five assists last weekend, putting his season total to 9 and tying him for second place in the USHL. While on the smaller size at 5' 5.5"and 155 pounds, Macrina's speed and agility make him a homing missile for the puck. These attributes will bolster Brown's forecheck when he arrives in Providence next year.
Payne Riffey: Forward, Aberdeen Wings (NAHL). Brown University
Riffey is off to a good start in his first season of junior hockey, including a remarkable week against the St. Cloud Norsemen. Between the two games, the Brown commit collected 6 points (3 goals + 3 assists) and was a +7. If Riffey keeps this pace up across the campaign, The Sioux Falls Stampede, who selected in 2025's Phase I Draft, may call him up at some point especially after signing his Standard Player Development Agreement (SDPA).
James Scantlebury: Forward, Québec Remparts (QMJHL). Boston University
The former Chicago Steel tender continues to blossom further on the Québec Remparts. After a dazzling 16 year old season in the USHL, Scantlebury departed for the QMJHL. As October carries on, Scantlebury has gotten better. His most recent pair of matches saw Scantlebury notch 8 points (2 goals + 6 assists). Scantlebury is a top prospect for the 2027 NHL Draft in his first year of eligibility this season.
Logan Stuart: Forward, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL). University of Denver
Washington Capitals 2026 7th Round, 208th Overall
After making steady progress for two years on the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), Logan Stuart is rocking the WHL for the Hurricanes. Stuart had his most productive weekend in this short season, accumulating 5 points (3 goals + 2 assists) while on a three game road trip. If Stuart keeps putting up points, Denver Head Coach David Carle will put him to good use.
Dima Zhilkin: Forward, Saginaw Spirit (OHL). University of Michigan
Zhilkin is a projected first round selection for the upcoming 2027 NHL Draft–and with good reason. Saginaw's captain and future Michigan Wolverine had great tangoes against Kitchener and Windsor. Between the two games, Zhilkin earned 4 points, (2 goals + 2 assists). This doesn't include the shootout winner on Saturday against the Spitfires. On another note, Zhilkin's Draft Diary (first entry above) will continue to be an interesting read as the Moscow native chronicles his draft eligible year.
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