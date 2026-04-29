Denver Picks Up Strong Seattle Defenseman From WHL

Denver bolsters championship defense with potent WHL defenseman Blake Fiddler, a Kraken prospect bringing offensive flair and imposing size.
David Carle and the Denver Pioneers continue to make splashes after an eleventh National Championship in program history.
The Pioneers have won now in 2022, 2024, and 2026 as of recent.
They get even stronger with the two-way addition of Blake Fiddler, a Seattle Kraken prospect selected in the second round of last year’s NHL Draft in 2025.
Another NCAA arrival from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Fiddler arrives from three seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings, an alternate captain in his final season, with 30 or more points in his past two seasons.
Fiddler also represented the United States U18 team in the World Junior Championship during that span, collecting two goals in seven games from the blue line in a showcase filled with talent.
Not only does the Nashville native bring offense, but he is a strong presence on the back end. Slated at 6 foot 5, 212 pounds, he still has ridiculously good edgework, quoted by draft analysts.
Denver continues to find talent after a 29-11-3 season that ultimately led to a Big Ten beatdown in the Frozen Four, squeezing past Michigan in double overtime in the semifinal, and then Johnny Hicks holding down the fort in the biggest game of his life for a 2-1 win for Wisconsin.
With Fiddler now arriving in the program, they’ve become even more of a threat for next season.