Five Most Impactful Freshmen So Far

Freshmen are the next generation of any college hockey program. Sometimes it takes a few years for a player to develop and hit their collegiate stride. However, these five freshmen are the most impactful so far this season for their respective institutions. They are listed in alphabetical by last name order.

Jack Ivankovic: Goaltender, University of Michigan

Poise, precision, and passion. These are three attributes that describe Jack Ivankovic. The Nashville Predators' draft pick already had an impressive junior career with the Brampton Steelheads. Now, Ivankovic has taken his game to new heights for the Wolverines and solidified his place as a bona fide NCAA starter. He increased his save percentage from .903 in Brampton to .911 at Michigan while upgrading his goals allowed average from 3.05 to 2.09. Ivankovic is currently tied among all NCAA goalies with 10 wins through 12 games. At 6’0” and 179 pounds, he has a nearly identical frame to his potential future teammate in Juuse Saros, while also reading screens in a similar way. The longtime Predators fan is on the right track to play with his favorite team.

Porter Martone: Forward, Michigan State University

The 6th overall pick in 2025 by the Philadelphia Flyers has jumped headfirst into the NCAA with skill and intensity. As of Nov. 11, Martone had a team first 11 points and the highest points per game average among all freshmen at 1.38. His fire on the ice will make him a perfect fit in Philly, sticking up for his teammates and earning 36 penalty minutes in eight games. Martone’s dedication to his game off the ice was highlighted by EliteProspects’ Cam Robinson, who reported that the freshman had gained 9 pounds and dropped 4% body fat this season. Michigan State has a huge presence that’s only going to get better with his attention to detail.

Gavin McKenna: Forward, Penn State University

McKenna has amplified the presence of college hockey exponentially both on and off the ice. He had his own LeBron James style decision program on SportsCenter, something unheard of for a player in professional hockey, let alone at the collegiate level. While some may question him “only” having 14 points (4 goals + 10 assists) in 12 games, there is a large transition for any player moving from the WHL to the NCAA. Facing off against 18-24 year old men is significantly different from lining up opposite 16-21 year olds in the WHL. This expert scouting breakdown by former Florida Panthers Director of Amateur Scouting Jason Bukala expands upon this adjustment in detail. Bottom line, McKenna is doing one thing just like every other NCAA player: Developing. His raw talent will continue to blossom

Ilia Morozov: Forward, Miami University Ohio

Ilia Morozov is the most complete freshman so far by a wide margin, and he’s doing it as the youngest player in college hockey at 17 years old. His progression from juniors to the NCAA is fabulous. After a solid season as a middle six forward with the USHL’s Tri-City Storm, the Moscow native racked up an impressive 9 points (4 goals + 5 assists) in his first 6 games. Morozov has locked down the top line center position for Miami Head Coach Anthony Noreen and doesn’t look to give it up any time soon, as a dynamic 2026 NHL Draft Prospect. Sportsnet did a deep dive on Morozov, which expands on his ambition and talent. Expect to hear Morozov’s name called sooner than later this summer.

Vaclav Nestrasil: Forward, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Nestrasil is a wheel and deal winger headed to the Minutemen via the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks. He utilizes his 6'6", 190 pound frame and high hockey IQ to make plays in all three zones, while laying the body when necessary. The 2025 first round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks leads his team with seven goals while holding second place in both assists and points. Nestrasil has slotted into a top six role as a freshman at the University of Massachusetts, including recent games playing on the top line. Nestrasil’s already strong vision has also grown since arriving in the NCAA, allowing him to read plays faster. When he adds more muscle, he could play a type of game that the Blackhawks thought Kirby Dach would when they took him No. 3 overall in 2019.

Honorable Mentions: Cole Reschny, Jacob Rombach, Ethan Wyttenbach