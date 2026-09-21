'He's got the backing from all of us' Anchorage Native Scott Gomez Supports New Head Coach Eric Rud and The Seawolves' Future

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2026 1:51 PM
Stanley Cup champion and hometown legend Scott Gomez rallies behind Eric Rud in his quest to restore Seawolf hockey to its former glory.
Alaska Anchorage Seawolves•NCAA Hockey•College Hockey•NCAA College Hockey Rankings•NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal•St. Cloud State Huskies
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