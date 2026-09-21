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'He's got the backing from all of us' Anchorage Native Scott Gomez Supports New Head Coach Eric Rud and The Seawolves' Future

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Frank Zawrazky
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Sep 21, 2026 1:51 PM

Stanley Cup champion and hometown legend Scott Gomez rallies behind Eric Rud in his quest to restore Seawolf hockey to its former glory.

It takes a village to support a hockey team, even when those villagers are scattered across North America. For the Seawolves they have that support from Anchorage native and U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Scott Gomez. The Chicago Steel's Head Coach two-time Stanley Cup Champion was greatly influenced by Anchorage's Division I program.

"Everyone that kind of made it in my age group, our whole history is the UAA Hockey program," Gomez said. "Every coach we had growing up was an ex-Seawolf hockey player...Even though a lot of us didn't go there, we still take great pride in of you know respecting the program, supporting the program, and we just want to see it get back on its feet."

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In pursuit of that goal, Anchorage brought in experienced coach Eric Rud to lead the program. When I spoke with Rud at the USHL's 2026 Fall Classic, he exuded excitement for the start of the season. Rud told me that his recruits bought in and that team believes in themselves that they can be better, an important piece in Gomez's opinion.

"You got to get the right group of kids in there that that buy into it and realize the history of the Seawolf program because, like I said, we're all products of them," Gomez explained. 

Prior to his arrival in Anchorage, Rud spent the previous two years as an Assistant Coach for St. Cloud State University after a pair of seasons leading the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede. He also has prior experience as Miami University's Associate Head Coach from 2019-22.

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Upon his appointment, Rud said, "I am so thrilled to have the opportunity to lead our group into the next chapter of UAA hockey. I can't wait to dig in with our current team and also share the endless opportunities that exist within our program with the next generation of future Seawolves."

Whatever comes for the Seawolves this season, Gomez and his fellow Alaskans are throwing their weight behind Anchorage. 

"With Coach Rud coming in, it's been down lately," Gomez said. "But hey, there's still a passion for Seawolf hockey all around the state. He's (Rud) got the backing from all of us, I think he's going to do a great job."

As I previously wrote in my Bounce Back article, it is quite feasible for the Seawolves to double their five wins from 2025-26. They start their 2026-27 campaign on Oct. 2 against defending champion Denver at home.

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