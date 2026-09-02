Two Teams Under The Most Pressure To Bounce Back In 2026-27

To their credit, Northern Michigan's Athletic Department has attempted to bolster their staff. They brought in R.J. Harris as Director of Hockey Operations yesterday morning. Harris previously served as Equipment Manager & Assistant Director of Hockey Operations on the now dormant ECHL Iowa Heartlanders. Chris Kamal joined following a two stints as an Alaska-Anchorage Assistant. While these are tangible steps in the right direction, it will all be for not if there isn't substantial progress on the ice.