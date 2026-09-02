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Two Teams Under The Most Pressure To Bounce Back In 2026-27

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Frank Zawrazky
Updated Sep 2, 2026, 22:13
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Sweeping roster overhauls and crucial coaching changes define a high-stakes season for Alaska-Anchorage and Northern Michigan.

Between significant departures, coaching changes and large incoming classes, many teams need to recuperate this season. However, two of them need it much more than others. I have listed alphabetically a pair of programs I believe need a change of pace on the scoresheet in 2026-27.

University of Alaska-Anchorage

The Seawolves went through a turbulent offseason with a slew of changes. Former Head Coach Matt Shasby resigned on April 6 after four seasons with the program. Less than three weeks later, Eric Rud was named his successor.. Rud was an Assistant Coach at St. Cloud for the past two years before making the move to Anchorage. 

University of Alaska-Anchorage hockey faces a coaching change following Matt Shasby's resignation
thehockeynews.comBREAKING: Shasby Steps Down From SeawolvesUniversity of Alaska-Anchorage hockey faces a coaching change following Matt Shasby's resignation

"Our goal is to build a team that reflects that identity every day - tough, disciplined and competitive - while developing student-athletes the right way," said Rud in his hiring announcement. "I'm excited to get to work with the staff and players to honor the history of UAA hockey and build a culture that respects the past, embraces the work and positions the hockey program for a strong and sustainable future."

A massive wave of freshmen descends upon Anchorage as a new coaching era begins.
thehockeynews.com2026 Freshman Focus: University of Alaska-AnchorageA massive wave of freshmen descends upon Anchorage as a new coaching era begins.

That roster saw quite a bit of overhaul with 15 new players arriving in the last frontier. This includes physical producer Charles Béland from the BCHL's Nanaimo Clippers and netminder William Gramme via the transfer portal. I was pleased Rud addressed head on the concern surrounding sustainability many have about the Alaska teams.  

While I don't expect the Seawolves to compete for a national title, it is very reasonable for them to double their five wins from 2025-26 this coming campaign. Rud brings wisdom to an Anchorage squad which hasn't been above .500 since 2014 and a step forward as I described would be huge in secure the program's future.

Northern Michigan University

As Northern Michigan Head Coach Dave Shyiak enters his third go around behind the bench, the heat is starting to rise in Marquette. The Wildcats have gone a combined 8-56-4 across Shyiak's two years at the helm.

14 additions for this fall complicates the delicate situation further. If Northern Michigan had a solidified core that they developed over three years ready to blossom, that would be a different story. However, more than half the roster is new which means that there understandably may be some bumps in the road as the team tries to gel.

MARQUETTE, Mich. -- The NMU hockey team and head coach Dave Shyiak have hired R.J. Harris to fulfil the role of Director of Hockey Operations.
nmuwildcats.comHockey Adds R.J. Harris as Director of Hockey Operations - Northern Michigan UniversityMARQUETTE, Mich. -- The NMU hockey team and head coach Dave Shyiak have hired R.J. Harris to fulfil the role of Director of Hockey Operations.

To their credit, Northern Michigan's Athletic Department has attempted to bolster their staff. They brought in R.J. Harris as Director of Hockey Operations yesterday morning. Harris previously served as Equipment Manager & Assistant Director of Hockey Operations on the now dormant ECHL Iowa Heartlanders. Chris Kamal joined following a two stints as an  Alaska-Anchorage Assistant. While these are tangible steps in the right direction, it will all be for not if there isn't substantial progress on the ice.

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