'It's Easy To See Why He's Been Successful Everywhere' Husky Players Rave About Nick Oliver

A history making Frozen Four veteran returns to his alma mater, trying to set up St. Cloud State for success under his leadership.
Whether in Wisconsin, Sioux Falls, or the Land of 10,000 Lakes, wherever Nick Oliver coaches, success seems to follow. St. Cloud State hopes that trend will continue when Oliver steps back behind the bench at his alma mater this fall.
Oliver previously played four years for the Huskies from 2011-15 and an Assistant Coach from 2018-22. That experience makes Oliver the only coach or player to be a part of both NCAA Frozen Fours (2013, 2021) in St. Cloud State history. He returns now following three years as one of Wisconsin's Assistant Coaches, including a 2026 National Championship appearance.
"I'm humbled and honored for the opportunity to be the next head coach of St. Cloud State Men's Hockey," Oliver said. I'm excited to start the process of building relationships and connecting with our current and incoming players...My family and I couldn't be more excited to call St. Cloud home again."
Those relationships have evidently gotten off to a swimming start. Sophomore transfer Jamison Sluys elaborated his excitement about playing under Oliver.
"The way he treats us as people first and hockey players second is something I’ve really appreciated about him," Sluys explained. " It makes coming to the rink every day that much more enjoyable...He challenges all of us to be the best versions of ourselves, both on and off the ice, while continuing to develop in the areas we’ve identified as needing improvement."
Sluys also praised his new coach's winning past adding that "From a hockey standpoint, it’s easy to see why he’s been successful everywhere he’s gone."
Oliver had two Assistant spots to fill following Eric Rud's departure for Alaska–Anchorage's Head Coaching position. To that end, Oliver recruited Spencer Meier, another former Husky Captain who he coached from 2018-22. This addition cements the culture Oliver is building in St. Cloud.
"I'm so excited to be back at St. Cloud State," said Meier. "From watching games here as a kid, to having the opportunity to wear the jersey as a player, and now returning as a coach, it truly feels full circle. I'm very grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Nick and the staff he's built. Go Huskies!"
The second spot went to Oliver's former St. Cloud teammate Daniel Tedesco who recently wrapped up seven years of professional hockey. Tedesco split those seven years between the ECHL, SPHL plus stops in Italy and the United Kingdom. He gushed about what Husky hockey and this position means to him.
"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to return to St. Cloud State and begin the next chapter of my career with a program that means so much to me," said Tedesco. "My time at St. Cloud State had a tremendous impact on me as a player and as a person, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to now give back and help support the program and its student-athletes.
With these additions on the ice and behind the bench, it's clear the Huskies are trying to build something special. St. Cloud State gets their first chance to show it off on Oct. 3 at Bemidji State. Conference play begins at home on Oct. 30 against Arizona State.