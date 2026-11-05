Lacelle's Different Way Of Seeing Hockey Has Led Him To Success In Goal

Nebraska–Omaha Athletics
Nov 5, 2026 10:16 PM
Thriving with partial deafness, the Omaha freshman uses razor-sharp instincts and a heart of gold transform a unique perspective into an elite professional grade advantage.
nebraska-omaha-mavericks•NCAA Hockey•NCAA College Hockey Rankings•NCHC•NCHC Championship•College Hockey
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