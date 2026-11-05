Logo
NCAA Hockey RoundtableNCAA Hockey Roundtable
Lacelle's Different Way Of Seeing Hockey Has Led Him To Success In Goal

Lacelle's Different Way Of Seeing Hockey Has Led Him To Success In Goal

Frank_Zawrazky@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Frank Zawrazky
Partner
Nov 5, 2026 10:16 PM

Thriving with partial deafness, the Omaha freshman uses razor-sharp instincts and a heart of gold transform a unique perspective into an elite professional grade advantage.

William Lacelle has laser focus between the pipes. Lacelle's incredible attention to detail paired with excellent agility separates him from other netminders. He's thriving not in spite of, but alongside partial deafness.

Lacelle is completely deaf in percent deaf in his left ear and 50 percent in his right. Doctors discovered the issue at age three after not being able to hear the TV laying on his right side. He spoke with NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale on two separate occasions this summer about his journey.

More Videos

"I started playing goalie when I was 8," Lacelle revealed. "The one thing my dad said that led me to playing the position, too, was that you don't need to hear the puck to stop it, and I think that just clicked in my head...That motivated me even more."

The Gatineau, QC native had an impressive four seasons in the QMJHL winning a number of awards. Lacelle split 2025-26 between Rimouski Océanic and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, recording a CHL best seven shutouts through 45 games. 

Related stories

Now in Omaha, Lacelle is flying under the radar as one of college hockey's higher end freshmen goalies. He has started five of the Mavericks' six games thus far, recording has a .927 save percentage and a 2.57 goals allowed average. Keep in mind that Omaha is still figuring out its identity with eleven new players this year, nine of whom are freshmen. These two points makes Lacelle's performances that much more impressive.

Considering his proven track record and intense work ethic, it's no wonder Lacelle was given a C Rating on NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players To Watch List. As Lacelle goes forward in his freshman year, his kind personality with those dealing with similar hearing off the ice will endear him to fans and scouts alike.

"I've talked to parents of kids who are deaf, and it's obviously inspiring to hear what some of them go through because I went through the same things," Lacelle said. "I was in the hockey room when kids were younger, and they didn't really know what to do when they saw something in my ear. I'm super open to (discussing anything to help) and I'm not ashamed of it."

When it comes to character guy around college hockey who are poised for great things at the professional level, keep your eyes on William Lacelle. His unique vision from the blue paint paired with great technical goaltending has earned him another supporter in me!

nebraska-omaha-mavericksNCAA HockeyNCAA College Hockey RankingsNCHCNCHC ChampionshipCollege Hockey
Latest NewsPlayers
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy