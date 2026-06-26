NCAA Passes Hockey-Propsed Eligibility Rule

Hockey's eligibility rule has passed the NCAA. Now, lawsuits await it.
The NCAA D1 Cabinet formally approved the new five-in-five model of eligibility on Tuesday. College athletes now have five years to play five seasons of their sport, regardless of injury (no more redshirts). Eligibility begins the academic year following an athlete turning 19 or upon college enrollment, whichever comes first.
The model is an updated version of the original rule proposed, which would have seen eligibility begin at "expected" high school graduation or age 19, whichever came first. Hockey was the sport most loudly against this rule as as most of its player enter at 19 or older, typically taking a year or more in between high school and college to play juniors or in the USHL, and then entering the sport.
It was so unpopular within the sport that the NCAA coaches voted against it 63-0 at their annual meeting and NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly met with NCAA president Charlie Baker to discuss it. The NHL, USHL, CHL, NCAA and NHLPA all signed onto a letter asking the NCAA to consider their proposal — the one which is now being adopted.
Initially, the NCAA dismissed it and even sent NCAA vice president Scott Bearby to the coaches' meeting to tell them they were not going to listen to them. But to the hockey world's credit, though, they kept pushing for it, and eventually managed to get basketball and men's soccer on their side. Basketball in particular was crucial — that is one of the NCAA's biggest sports and one that they are inclined to listen to. Hockey will still shift younger, but the changes won't be as severe.
However, as with seemingly any rule the NCAA passes these days, there is a lawsuit. Approximately 15 basketball players from the Class of 2022 who used their four years of eligibility and did not redshirt have filed a lawsuit in Ohio alleging that it is unfair for them not to receive a fifth year. A judge denied a request for a temporary restraining order and scheduled a hearing for next Wednesday on the requested preliminary injunction.
The NCAA has been firm that the rule will not be retroactively applied to that class, noting that this close to the new season starting, it would thow rosters into upheaval. Schools have the flexibility to determine whether the old or new set of eligibility rules is best for their athletes that currently have remaining eligibility, as well as athletes enrolling this year, but the recently-graduated class is not eligible. Once the 2027-28 season begins, incoming classes will only be eligible under the new rules.