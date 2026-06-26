NCAA Passes Hockey-Propsed Eligibility Rule

Initially, the NCAA dismissed it and even sent NCAA vice president Scott Bearby to the coaches' meeting to tell them they were not going to listen to them. But to the hockey world's credit, though, they kept pushing for it, and eventually managed to get basketball and men's soccer on their side. Basketball in particular was crucial — that is one of the NCAA's biggest sports and one that they are inclined to listen to. Hockey will still shift younger, but the changes won't be as severe.