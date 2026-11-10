November 9, 2026 USCHO Top Ten Poll Breakdown

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Nov 10, 2026 1:09 AMPublished Nov 10, 2026 1:09 AM
Wisconsin dominates the Border Battle to hold the top spot, while Denver climbs the rankings and Quinnipiac’s Rand Pecknold celebrates a historic coaching milestone amid NCHC movement.
Despite the top two teams holding their positions, Week six of the 2026-27 NCAA Hockey Season saw some shifts within the USCHO's Top Ten. Let's dive into who moved and by how many spots.
No. 1 University of Wisconsin (Stays at No. 1)
The Badgers unearthed the Gophers this weekend in Minneapolis. Thursday's tie would have been a lopsided win if not for Minnesota goaltender Luca Di Pasquo's fabulous play. Di Pasquo turned aside 41 of 42 shots on goal, holding Wisconsin to a 1-1 tie. Saturday was a different story entirely, as the Badgers put six past Melvin Strahl and shutting out Minnesota. Gavin Morrissey distributed five assists on seven combined goals against the Gophers. Wisconsin hosts Ohio State, who previously upset then-No.1 Michigan for two tangoes this weekend.
No. 2, University of Michigan (Stays at No. 2)
Michigan did not play this past week. Their next games are in Ann Arbor against Penn State on Friday Nov. 13 and Saturday Nov. 14.
No. 3 University of Denver (Previously at No. 4)
Denver had a mostly productive time in Tempe, taking care of the Sun Devils 6-3 Friday night with Daxon Rudolph's two tallies providing separation. Sunday became a bit nerve racking for the Pioneers, facing a resilient Samuel Urban in net. Urban and Arizona State forced overtime but Rudolph's third on the weekend resulted in a happy group heading back to Colorado. Lindenwood is next up on Denver's schedule, traveling a Mile High to face the Pioneers.
No. 4 Michigan State University (Previously at No. 3)
The Spartans split their two game set with the No. 13 Boston University Terriers. After a disappointing 5-2 loss the evening prior, Michigan State came out swinging on Saturday. Freshman goalie Joshua Ravensbergen recorded his first collegiate shutout, denying all 25 Terrier chances. Gavin O'Connell started the Sparatans' scoring just 32 seconds in and it was smoothing sailing from there. Each ensuing period saw two more Michigan State goals, resulting in a 5-0 finish. The Spartans head down to South Bend for a Thursday/Friday series with Notre Dame.
No. 5 Quinnipiac University (Previously at T-No. 6)
Quinnipiac continued reclaiming ground within the USCHO Top 10 against ECAC challengers. Friday, the Bobcats dispatched Cornell 4-1 via Chris Pelosi's hat trick plus and extra marker from Dylan Edwards. Head Coach Rand Pecknold captured his 700th win in dramatic fashion on Saturday, giving up a 3-0 lead to Colgate before Elliott Groenewold scored the game winner 18 second into overtime. The Bobcats host Dartmouth and Harvard coming up this weekend.
No. 6 Western Michigan University (Previously at No. 5)
Western Michigan went toe to toe with North Dakota in Grand Forks in two heavyweight NCHC tilts. The first game on Friday resulted in a 2-2 tie in which the Broncos got a shootout win. Ty Henricks and Adam Benák got on the board for Western Michigan. Saturday saw North Dakota pull ahead in a 4-1 decision. Benák was the lone goal scorer in the loss. The Broncos next welcome No. 12 Colorado College Tigers to Kalamazoo for two matches against the Tigers.
No. 7 University of Minnesota–Duluth (Previously at T-No. 6)
Duluth split a pair of contests with Miami University on home ice. The Bulldogs, despite outshooting the RedHawks, went 0/4 on the power play and lost 3-2 Friday. However, Duluth didn't make the same mistake Saturday. Zam Plante scored a man up and Ty Hanson potted the puck shorthanded to win 2-1, marking Head Coach Scott Sandelin's 500th career victory. St. Cloud State receives Minnesota Duluth for the Bulldogs' next two bouts.
No. 8 University of North Dakota (Previously at No. 10)
Following their 2-2 tie with Western Michigan on Friday, North Dakota went to work Saturday night. Two first period strikes from Gavin Lindberg and Cole Reschny got the Fighting Hawks off to a great start. It was finished by two Cody Croal goals in the second and third respectively for a 4-1 finish. North Dakota heads up to St. Thomas for two dances alongside the Tommies this week.
No. 9 Augustana University (Previously at No. 8)
Despite two shootout ties against Michigan Tech, Augustana remains unbeaten in regulation or overtime. The Vikings came out on the wrong end of both shootouts but had some bright spots coming from Owen Baumgartner's three combined assists and a 75% penalty kill. Augustana duel the Nanooks from Alaska Fairbanks in Sioux Falls for two cold clashes.
No. 10 Providence College (Previously at No. 9)
After Friday's close loss to UConn 6-5, Providence pushed back in a big way the next night. Logan Sawyer led the way shooting home a hat trick while Aleksi Kivioja put two pucks past the goal line. A trio of other tallies helped the Friars cruise to an 8-1 Saturday victory, getting back in the win column. Providence has a home and home next on the agenda with reining Hockey East Champion Merrimack College.
Wisconsin Badgers•NCAA Hockey•College Hockey•NCAA College Hockey Rankings•Michigan Wolverines•Denver Pioneers
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