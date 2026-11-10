November 9, 2026 USCHO Top Ten Poll Breakdown

Western Michigan went toe to toe with North Dakota in Grand Forks in two heavyweight NCHC tilts. The first game on Friday resulted in a 2-2 tie in which the Broncos got a shootout win. Ty Henricks and Adam Benák got on the board for Western Michigan. Saturday saw North Dakota pull ahead in a 4-1 decision. Benák was the lone goal scorer in the loss. The Broncos next welcome No. 12 Colorado College Tigers to Kalamazoo for two matches against the Tigers.