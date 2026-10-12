October 12, 2026 USCHO Top Ten Poll Breakdown

NCAA Hockey Roundtable
291 Members•1,966 Posts
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2026 4:56 PMPublished Oct 12, 2026 4:56 PM
Check out the new USCHO Top Ten!
Week two of the 2026-27 NCAA Hockey Season is complete, having a number of shocking results. The USCHO Rankings saw a shakeup in the top ten and let's dive into the changes to start the week.
No. 1, University of Denver (Stays at No. 1)
Denver took care of business against the United States National Team Development Program U-18 Team 7-1. Both Sam Harris and Jack Pridham potted a pair of goals while Clarke Caswell dished out three helpers. The Pioneers host Michigan for two games between the top two teams in the country this week.
No. 2, University of Michigan (Stays at No. 1)
The Wolverines rolled the Seawolves by a combined score of 17-3. Jayden Perron had a 6 point (4 goals + 2 assists) weekend in the duo of victories. Michigan travels a mile high to tango twice with Denver Friday and Saturday. It will be a rematch of the 2026 Frozen Four semifinal game.
No. 3, Michigan State University (Stays at No. 3)
Michigan State moved well through Marquette, dispatching Northern Michigan. The Spartans suited up on Friday and Sunday against the Wildcats with sophomore Vancouver Canucks prospect Anthony Romani leading the way with 4 points (3 goals + 1 assist). Next on the agenda for Michigan State is a Saturday night fight in Rochester against the Tigers.
No. 4 University of North Dakota (Stays at No. 4)
North Dakota edged out Bemidji State in a home and home affair, with both games decided by a single marker. Will Zellers was the heartbeat of the Fighting Hawks' offense, accruing 5 points (2 goals + 3 assists) across those contests. Bentley comes to town for two matches on the docket this weekend.
No. 5 University of Wisconsin (Previously at No. 7)
Mike Hastings' return to Mankato was a delightful one for the Badgers. Wisconsin swept Minnesota State, shutting out the Mavericks Friday night. Vasily Zelenov earned 4 points (1 goal + 3 assists) in the series while Zach Wooten scored his first NCAA goal on Saturday The Badgers' next outing is a road exhibition game versus Western Michigan on October 24.
No. 6 Western Michigan University (Previously at No. 8)
The Broncos beat the Ferris State Bulldogs in a Thursday/Friday series. Goaltender Quentin Miller stopped 53 of 54 shots, allowing just one goal in two games. Joona Väisänen put up 4 points (2 goals + 2 assists) and freshman Nick Sykora potted his first collegiate marker Thursday night. Western Michigan welcomes Notre Dame to Lawson this Friday before heading to South Bend the following night.
No. 7 Providence College (Previously at No. 9)
Providence rolled through their pair set of nonconference opponents, St. Lawerence and Clarkson, on home ice. Julius Sumpf set the pace on the forecheck distributing six assists between the contests. Jack Parsons capped off the weekend with a 25 save shutout against the Golden Knights. The Friars' lone game is a visit to Union College Friday night.
No. 8 Quinnipiac University (Previously at No. 6)
Quinnipiac split the weekend in Maine, winning Friday 2-1 and losing Saturday 5-3. Ethan Wyttenbach was Mr. Reliable as usual, putting up 4 points (1 goal + 3 assists) against the Black Bears. Mason Marcellus is currently riding a four game goal streak to boot. The Bobcats travel to Happy Valley for a lone meeting against Penn State on Friday.
No. 9 University of Minnesota–Duluth (Previously at No. 5)
Duluth couldn't get the job done on the road against Augustana, falling in overtime Friday before tying the following evening. Zam Plante was the Bulldogs' best player by far, forcing the extra frame and passing out an assist on Saturday's lone tally. In state rival University of Minnesota comes up north for a ferocious upcoming weekend.
No. 10 Dartmouth College (Stays at No. 10)
Dartmouth's regular season has not begun. Their first preseason games is on the road against Division III Norwich University. Puck drop is at 6pm CT on October 17.
NCAA Hockey•College Hockey•NCAA College Hockey Rankings•Denver Pioneers•Michigan Wolverines•Michigan State Spartans
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy