October 26, 2026 USCHO Top Ten Poll Breakdown

Denver came out on top Friday against Boston College by a 5-2 margin and held on for a Saturday shootout tie. Seattle Kraken prospect. Clarke Caswell drove the offensive bus, dishing out four assists across the games. Blake Fiddler potted his first collegiate goal during to give the Pioneers a 2-0 lead. Boston College did rally back with a late goal in both the second and third periods before losing the shootout. Closing out games is something Head Coach David Carle will no doubt focus on before Omaha comes to town Friday.