October 5, 2026 USCHO Top Ten Poll Breakdown

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Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2026 5:38 PMPublished Oct 5, 2026 5:38 PM
Check out the new USCHO Top Ten!
The first week of the 2026-27 NCAA Hockey Season is in the books, with its fair share of upsets. That means the USCHO Rankings saw a few changes. Let's take a look at your fresh top ten this Monday afternoon.
No. 1, University of Denver (Stays at No. 1)
The reigning National Champions stay on top after two resounding victories against the Seawolves. Denver outscored Anchorage by a combined 10-3 margin as Daxon Rudolph put up 5 points (1 goal + 4 assists). Their next opponent is the United States National Team Development Program U-18 Team Saturday at 7pm CT.
No. 2, University of Michigan (Stays at No. 1)
After a ferocious 7-2 in Bowling Green Friday night, Michigan started off a bit slow against the Falcons in game two of their weekend. The Wolverines surrendered two goals in the first five minutes on Saturday before storming back with a quartet of tallies to win 4-3. Jayden Perron's two markers were the difference in Head Coach Brandon Naurato's 100th career win.
No. 3, Michigan State University (Stays at No. 3)
Michigan State technically has not started their season, but the Spartans hosted Boston College in an exhibition game Friday. It was a chippy affair, accruing 76 penalty minutes and four ten minute misconducts. Northern Michigan comes to town for a two game set to open the regular season this weekend.
No. 4 University of North Dakota (Stays at No. 4)
The Fighting Hawks emerged victorious in two preseason matches against Augustana and USports Manitoba. 2026 6th Overall Pick Carson Carels scored his first NCAA goal in the matinee meeting with Manitoba while captain Cole Reschny went 20-31 from the dot. North Dakota's next dates are a home and home with Bemidji State this weekend.
No. 5 University of Minnesota–Duluth (Stays at No. 5)
Duluth took care of business welcoming Long Island University to town, with freshman goaltender Carl Axelsson stealing the show on Saturday. In his first start, the Utah Mammoth prospect posted a 13 save shutout to complete the Bulldogs' sweep over the Sharks. Hunter Anderson also notched 4 points (1 goal + 3 assists) on the weekend. Conference play beginning for Duluth during their upcoming trip to Augustana.
No. 6 Quinnipiac University (Previously at No. 7)
Quinnipiac cruised through two Hockey East opponents in New Hampshire and then–No. 20 Merrimack. Last year's plus/minus leader Elliott Groenewold got off to a great start by putting up a combined +5 rating and dishing out five assists. The Bobcats continue their trek through Hockey East with a two game road trip to Maine next on the agenda.
No. 7 University of Wisconsin (Previously at No. 6)
Wisconsin played solid against Robert Morris and secured two wins at home against the Colonials. The second period in the second contest was the Badgers' best scoring the only goal after outshooting their opponent 15-1. This weekend will be intense for Wisconsin being Head Coach Mike Hastings' return to Mankato. Hastings previously served as the Mavericks' Head Coach from 2013-23.
No. 8 Western Michigan University (Stays at No. 8)
The Broncos beat USports Western Ontario 5-1 in an exhibition game Saturday. Captain Zaccharya Wisdom's 3 points (2 goals + 1 assist) helped jumpstart the offense's three goal second period. Netminders Gavin Moffat and Quentin Miller shared the crease during the win. Western Michigan's regular season starts on Thursday with an in-state series against Ferris State starting Thursday evening.
No. 9 Providence College (Stays at No. 9)
Providence played their lone preseason match at home versus independent Stonehill College, who took the Friars to a tie. Logan Sawyer scored the only goal in that shootout giving Providence a shootout win. The Friars play a pair of ECAC opponents St. Lawrence and Clarkson on Friday and Saturday respectively.
No. 10 Dartmouth College (Previously at No. 11)
Following Colorado College's sweep over the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth slides into the number ten spot by default. The Big Green have not played a game yet, and start the preseason in Vermont against Division III Norwich University. Puck drop is at 6pm CT on October 17.
Denver Pioneers•Michigan Wolverines•Michigan State Spartans•NCAA Hockey•NCAA College Hockey Rankings•College Hockey
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