OPINION: Eight Wins In Two Years Has Dave Shyiak's Seat Sizzling At Northern Michigan

Oct 2, 2026 4:29 PM
Unprecedented roster turnover and a dismal eight-win stretch have pushed the Wildcats to a breaking point, raising urgent questions about player retention under Dave Shyiak.
Northern Michigan Wildcats•Alaska Anchorage Seawolves•NCAA Hockey•College Hockey•NCAA College Hockey Rankings•NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal
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