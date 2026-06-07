Opinion: The NCAA has made an intelligent decision (for once) on eligibility

However, as I explained, the model was severely flawed, particularly for hockey. For one thing, it punished Québécois players, who often graduate at 17, and meant that 17-year-olds could not take a year to play in another league and gain more experience before entering NCAA hockey. For another, it eliminated any sort of gap year (with limited exceptions), something which some of its own member schools explicitly encourage. On top of that, the rule would take effect immediately with no time for players to adjust their plans. The 2025 and 2026 classes would have been severely impacted – players forced to sacrifice more eligibility and lose lineup spots with no recourse.