OPNION: The 2026 NHL Draft Is College Hockey's Best Marketing Yet

College Hockey is being represented by more than just players. University of Denver Head Coach David Carle will be returning the to Pioneers after another offseason garnering NHL attention. Last summer, the 36 year old turned down a five year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks and recently declined formal interview with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Carle has said staying at more of a logistical situation. In my view, if college hockey wasn’t in an amazing place right now, I think he’d be flying out to Toronto.