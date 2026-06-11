OPNION: The 2026 NHL Draft Is College Hockey's Best Marketing Yet

A massive influx of elite prospects and top-tier coaching is shifting the hockey landscape, proving that the NCAA has surpassed junior leagues as the premier path to the NHL
For years, high end talent viewed the CHL as the clearest route to the NHL. Now, as the 2026 NHL Draft approaches, NCAA Hockey is emerging as the preferred place for many of the game's future superstars.
As it stands, the NCAA is quite obviously the best amateur league. Players are stepping into an environment where they are challenged off the ice more than ever. Many Student-Athletes are learning a work-life balance, making it appealing for holistic development. As an older league, the NCAA helps players grow physically, especially in a highly competitive conference like as the NCHC.
The CHL to NCAA rule change very noticeable this draft class with CHL players from almost what felt like every country were announcing their collegiate destinations at points across the season. Of the 20 top-32 ranked North American-based prospects in The Hockey News' Draft Rankings, 16 have are commited to or have played for an NCAA Program. Defenseman Daxon Rudolph could make it 17 as he reportedly between his final few schools.
There are still more NCAA committed players that could be taken in the in the NHL Draft’s First Round. Yegor Shilov, Jaxon Cover, Casey Mutryn, Beckham Edwards, Maksim Sokolovskii, Jack Hextall and Ben MacBeath are all committed are projected as projected late first round picks. Adam Valentini played a very solid role on Michigan this year and will be a part of what is a stacked team over in Ann Arbor.
Looking ahead to 2027, Carter Meyer and Sammy Nelson are two names at the top of the class. Meyer will head to Boston while Nelson joins his brothers Henry and Danny at Notre. Let’s not forget about potential first overall selection Landon Dupont. Fresh off a Memorial Cup final loss, Dupont will be making his decsion sooner rather than later
College Hockey is being represented by more than just players. University of Denver Head Coach David Carle will be returning the to Pioneers after another offseason garnering NHL attention. Last summer, the 36 year old turned down a five year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks and recently declined formal interview with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Carle has said staying at more of a logistical situation. In my view, if college hockey wasn’t in an amazing place right now, I think he’d be flying out to Toronto.
This 2026 Draft Class has introduced college hockey to the average fan. As the winds of change continue blowing across junior hockey, the NCAA’s popularity will continue to skyrocket.