Potential Lottery Pick Makes Mid-Season Transition To Boston University

Mid-season promotions from the USHL to the NCAA are rare to come by, but this one might stand above the rest.

17-year-old Tynan Lawrence, top draft prospect and the Clark Cup MVP from last year with the Muskegon Lumberjacks, is moving over to Boston University to close his 2025-26 year with the Terriers.

Lawrence is joining the Terriers after having 17 points in just 13 games with the Lumberjacks of the USHL. He earned playoff MVP honors by putting up 18 points in 14 games as just a 16-year-old, with Muskegon eventually winning it all.

Boston sits at 9-8-1 overall in 6-5 in Hockey East play, seating them at third among eleven teams in the conference. They’re hoping for an addition like this to spring them into the top of the conference in what many would consider a down year for the Terriers, considering they’ve made the Frozen Four the last three years.

With 19 NHL prospects on this Boston team, they’re looking to add another future lottery pick to their resume.

Lawrence currently sits at #2 in The Hockey News’ most recent draft prospect rankings, seen here. This move is a clear statement of readiness for the young gun. He only sits behind Gavin McKenna of Penn State University, for whom there has been buzz about his draft stock potentially falling.

For all we know, we could be talking about a dark horse #1 overall pick if Tynan Lawrence can make his statement as a freshman in the NCAA.

We have seen freshman sensations in the past at Boston. Think of names like Macklin Celebrini, Lane Hutson, and Jack Eichel. Celebrini and Eichel even walked away with Hobey Baker Awards. That will be almost impossible for Lawrence to earn, considering he has to play at least half the Boston schedule in order to be considered for it. Nonetheless, the potential is there.

Boston desperately needs it as well. Usually one of the nation's better offenses, they have tacked on more than three goals in a game just once since November 22nd. They hold the 22nd-best scoring offense in the nation, which is likely under the standards of Head Coach Jay Pandolfo and this prestigious program.

Lawrence, a usual center, can also help be a factor at the faceoff dot. Boston is currently 42nd out of 63 teams in faceoff percentage, listed at 48.8%.

Lawrence has the ability to bring a spark to a team desperately needing it. Jay Pandolfo has mentioned to local Boston media how they need that spark. When you bring the raw talent that Lawrence has shown in the USHL, it is very likely that this decision can pay off.

Down the line, Boston has plenty of winnable contests ahead. They’ll open up in a home-and-home against UMass, followed by Harvard and UMass Lowell. They will not face a top-three team in Hockey East until just one game with Boston College on January 30th.

Fans have described the move as “intriguing” and “interesting”. It is an unpredictable move to say the least.