Providence College Is Hockey East's Clear Favorite For 2026-27

The Friars return a veteran core poised to dominate Hockey East and hunt for another national title.
Some teams are just that much better than their competition. They may not have the star power of opponents, but are deeper and can roll four lines rather than relying on the top six. That type of roster construction is why Providence College will run away with the 2027 Hockey East Championship, and possibly their second National Championship.
Providence is built for the long haul and they showed it last season, winning their first outright Hockey East Regular Season Championship. One of the only pieces the Friars lost from that unit was 2025 10th Overall Pick Roger McQueen, who was very high on this year's squad. "They're not losing a whole lot. That's for sure," McQueen said. "So they get a lot of their top guys back, especially with (John) Mustard and (Logan) Sawyer and their D-Core."
Speaking of Mustard and Sawyer, those two are the lifeblood of the Friar forecheck. Mustard, a Blackhawks 2024 3rd Rounder, led Providence with 17 goals and 29 points in 36 games also accumulated a team third 46 penalty minutes, making Mustard a productive and punishing forward.
Sawyer is a quite successful scorer in his own right, putting up 14 markers and 28 points in one fewer match than Mustard. His balanced game makes him role model material for integrating youngsters into Providence's on ice systems.
Julius Sumpf should also not be overlooked amidst the accomplishments of his fellow Chicago draftee. During his 2025-26 freshman year, Sumpf collected 21 points (4 goals + 17 assists) through 36 outings. Sumpf previously appeared in two World Junior Championships for his native Germany and led the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats to the 2025 Memorial Cup appearance.
However, Head Coach Nate Leaman is no doubt trying to replace the talent that McQueen brought. Leaman may look at freshmen J.J. Monteiro and Blake Zielinski for that firepower. Monteiro was one of two captain's who led the Sioux Falls Stampede to a 2026 Clark Cup. Zielinski is a blur of a forward, skating well while contributing on the scoresheet almost nightly. Los Angeles was lucky to select him in the third round of this past draft.
The Friars are fine on defense, losing only two blueliners from a group that allowed a Hockey East low 82 goals in 2025-26. Alexander Rybakov will likely become a larger part of Providence's backcheck. Rybakov plays a heavy, in your face style according to his Sioux Falls Stampede Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. “Alex is a reliable shutdown defender who covers a lot of ice," Cruthers said. "He blocks shots and is great at breaking pucks out.”
About the only concern I had (past tense) was in goal. Winnipeg prospect John Parsons is without question the starter but he needed someone with experience to back up him up. Enter Gibson Homer! A graduate transfer from North Dakota, Homer can be a mentor between the pipes for the rising sophomore. Across four years between Arizona State and North Dakota, Homer earned a 25-13-4 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.44 goals allowed average.
As I stated in a previous piece, Homer is the final piece Providence needs to make a run to its first Frozen Four since 2019. Their depth at all three positions makes the Friars almost a shoe in to win Hockey East. I have big expectations for Providence in the in the NCAA Tournament.