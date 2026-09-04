Providence College Is Hockey East's Clear Favorite For 2026-27

Providence is built for the long haul and they showed it last season, winning their first outright Hockey East Regular Season Championship. One of the only pieces the Friars lost from that unit was 2025 10th Overall Pick Roger McQueen, who was very high on this year's squad. "They're not losing a whole lot. That's for sure," McQueen said. "So they get a lot of their top guys back, especially with (John) Mustard and (Logan) Sawyer and their D-Core."