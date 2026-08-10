Trevor Connelly, Roger McQueen Project Progress For Providence

NHL bound former Friars Trevor Connelly and Roger McQueen have high hopes for Providence this fall.
Two of Providence College's most recent NHL bound alumni believe the Friars are in great shape for this coming campaign. Providence had an excellent 2025-26, capturing a program first outright Hockey East Regular Season Championship. They accomplished this feat having just two seniors on their roster.
2025 10th Overall Pick Roger McQueen wore the silver and black last year before signing his Entry Level Contract on April 18. He highlighted Providence's significant retention, especially a duo of 2024 drafted forwards.
"They're not losing a whole lot. That's for sure," McQueen said. "So they get a lot of their top guys back, especially with (John) Mustard and (Logan) Sawyer and their D-Core."
Those two players McQueen referred to were juniors John Mustard and Logan Sawyer, selections of the Blackhawks and Canadiens respectively. Together, they were driving forces behind Providence's offense Mustard led Providence with 17 goals and 29 points while Sawyer finished in second place via his 14 tallies and 28 points.
Vegas Golden Knights prospect Trevor Connelly mentioned the young talent inbound for the Friars while concurring with McQueen about returners.
"I think they added a lot of young skill," Connelly said. "I think they'll have a good year. A lot of skill guys. A lot of guys are coming back, seniors and juniors.
One of these new Providence players is 2026 Los Angeles Kings 3rd Rounder Blake Zielinski. The Berlin, NJ native spent a pair of seasons on the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers. He has an electric yet stable presence on ice, something I witnessed firsthand from the broadcast booth.
Zielinski capped off his junior career winning The Gaudreau Award, presented to the player who best embodies the legacy of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Des Moines Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations Derek Damon had high praise for Zielinski.
"Despite his elite talent, Blake competes with humility and respect for the game," said Damon. "He understands that success is built through team effort, and he consistently uses his ability not just to stand out, but to lift the performance and confidence of everyone around him."
Another important freshman piece joining Providence is J.J. Monteiro. He is fresh off a Clark Cup as a co-captain of the Sioux Falls Stampede. Monteiro came over from Waterloo midway through the 2024-25 Season and quickly earned a position as an alternate captain. During the year, he was a regular on my weekly series Committed Corner. It would not surprise me if Monteiro picked up his production at the collegiate level.
Rising sophomore John "Jack" Parsons was thrust into the starters crease earlier than anticipated following injuries to starting goaltender Philip Svedebäck. He graduated following his 2025-26 senior season and reports have swirled that he will not sign with Boston who took him in the 4th Round of the 2021 NHL Draft.
Parsons' performances put the Winnipeg Jets on notice, selecting him in the 7th Round of this past NHL Draft. He is now likely to take on an elevated role at Providence, more than offsetting Michael Simpson's transfer to the University of New Hampshire. Simpson came over from the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates on Jan. 11. The two-time OHL Champion won his only two starts, recording a .952 save percentage and 1.52 goals allowed average.
McQueen touched on the transition between the pipes saying, "Obviously, we lose Phil at goalie, but Jack was awesome for us."
Providence has the makings of a potential Frozen Four team. Their Rich blend of upperclassman and first year talent makes them a force to be reckoned with. Connelly summed up his prediction for his former mates simply saying, "I think they should be really good."