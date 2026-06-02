Restoring The Rink: University of Findlay

The Oilers’ brief Division I tenure vanished amid rising costs. Now, as the NCAA landscape shifts, we examine this short-lived program's history and hockey's enduring local legacy.
The pool of eligible players for NCAA Division I hockey swelled last fall with the addition of CHL players. Despite the increase, the number of teams at the Division I level has dropped to 62, with Mercyhurst University discontinuing their program for 2026-27. Restoring The Rink examines programs that have gone defunct and their viability in today’s market.
History:
For all of five seasons, the University of Findlay had Division I hockey. It was a kind of blink and you missed it moment in college hockey history. Current North American Hockey League Director of NCAA Compliance and Education Craig Barnett helped found the team, and served as its head coach for every season except its last. The Oilers were elevated from club status to NCAA Division II in 1996.
Following their 1998-99 Midwest Collegiate Hockey Association Championship, Findlay advanced to Division I as an establishing team in College Hockey America (CHA). They finished in the bottom half of CHA's six teams every year they competed. Findlay's best season was their final one in 2003-04. The Oilers won their only CHA tournament game on Friday, March 12 2004 against Air Force 9-1 . They fell in the semifinals to Bemidji State 6-2 the following day.
Prior to the 2003-2004 campaign, there were signs that the program was in trouble after administrative restructuring. Longtime head coach Craig Barnett left to lead Lake Forest Academy as its Director of Hockey Operations. On January 6, 2004, in the middle of the year, Findlay announced that the current season would be the its last.
Then-Findlay University President Dr. DeBow Freed was quoted by USCHO as saying, "Athletic costs need to be in keeping with what the University can afford while supporting other programs well. The conversion of hockey will help a great deal in constraining total athletic costs and bringing them more in line with University goals to further satisfy programs in several areas."
Despite the stated intention of resurrecting the school's club team, at the time of publication no such team existed at any division of the ACHA. Former Findlay head coach Barnett is the ACHA's Executive Director, a position he has held since 2018.
Hockey Impact:
Findlay is a smaller city of around 40,000 per the 2020 Census. While the Oilers may be gone, three nearby teams are still very much in business.
An expansion team of the semi-pro Michigan Independence Hockey League (MIHL) is debuting in Findlay for the 2026-27 season. The newly minted Force will play 14 home games (1 preseason + 13 regular season) at The Cube Ice Arena. A schedule has not yet been released via the league website.
45 miles north, the Toledo Walleye are hard at work. They are one of the ECHL's marquee franchises since 2009. Toledo has appeared in three Kelly Cup Finals, but have not captured a title. Walleye alumni include current Calgary Wrangler Martin Frk, who has the hardest shot ever recorded on radar at 109.2 miles per hour.
For fans wanting the college hockey environment, Bowling Green State University has a thriving NCAA program just a half hour away. The Falcons have aggressively pursued players from the Canadian Hockey League, making them one of the more intriguing teams going into this season.
Market Viability:
Findlay's old slice of the pie has been absorbed by the three franchisees mentioned above. These teams each provide a unique level of hockey, appealing to a wide market of hockey fans. The university currently has under 4,000 graduate and undergraduate students, lessening the pool of money available for athletics. Given the rising cost of the sport and inclusion of NIL, Findlay Hockey is most likely a distant memory.