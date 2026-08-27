Rising Up: NCAA Hockey’s Top Juniors To Watch in 2026–27
These new upperclassmen headline a talent heavy group embarking on a fresh quest for glory
Many players want to develop their talent fast as possible at whatever level of hockey they're at. However, experience outranks almost everything and for these incoming juniors, they have both of the above. mentioned attributes. Like normal, each player will be ranked alphabetically by last name.
Michael Hage: Forward, University of Michigan
Montréal's top prospect is making waves for the Wolverines. Hage's dynamic abilities on offense make him a constant threat. The 21st overall pick in 2024 led college hockey by dishing out 39 assists, while tied for third place with 52 points, all across just 39 games. Despite these impressive numbers, Hage was not among the final ten candidates for the Hobey Baker Award.
As an alternate captain, Hage will be expected to take another step forward as Michigan brings in seven freshman to Yost. I am confident in Hage rising to the occasion. The Wolverines are all in this year and Hage will be a huge part in however far they go.
Max Plante: Forward, University Minnesota–Duluth
No player has ever won multiple Hobey Baker Awards. However, Plante could change that depending on how 2026-27 goes. 2026's winner accumulated 52 points (25 goals + 27 assists) amidst 40 contests.
The Bulldogs got better, retaining all but one of their possible returners and adding Seattle Kraken draftee Barrett Hall via the transfer portal. This leaves Duluth in prime position to make a run to Washington D.C. On a larger scale, Detroit is surely looking for more firepower given the uncertainty surrounding Dylan Larkin. Their prospect Plante just might be the answer.
Hayden Stavroff: Forward, Dartmouth College
Stavroff exploded onto the scene during his sophomore season. The undrafted free agent finished first in the nation, notching 29 tallies through 35 matches. Puzzlingly, this First Team East All-American was not a Hat Trick Finalist for the Hobey Baker.
Datmouth saw significant turnover on their roster with nine new players joining the Big Green. Stavroff set the bar high last year. How he follows up his 2025-26 performance is be something many will be watching closely.
Mikhail Yegorov: Goaltender, Boston University
I've previously listed Yegorov as a favorite for the Mike Richter Award and an All-American selection with good reason. "Big Mike," as he's known is oozing with talent While Boston University had an off year, Yegroov shone bright posting a .904 save percentage, 2.73 goals allowed average and 2 shutouts in 35 games.
New Jersey has a gem in goal coming down the tubes that learns something new every start. Now that the Terriers have reloaded, some of the pressure will be taken off the Russian netminder. I believe this relief will let Yegorov further spread his wings as he flies toward the professional ranks .