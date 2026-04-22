Romeo Recruited To Rochester

Power forward Lucas Romeo brings his size and grit to RIT. NHL interest follows him from the QMJHL to RIT
After four solid seasons in the QMJHL, Lucas Romeo has decided on his collegiate destination. The age out forward is taking his talents to the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers (RIT) this fall. Romeo split his major junior career between the Charlottetown Islanders and Cape Breton Eagles.
Coming in at 6 foot 3 and over 200 pounds, Romeo utilizes his looming frame and long reach to play a balanced power forward style. Through the past two seasons in Cape Breton, Romeo finished second and first in penalty minutes.
Given Atlantic Hockey America's more rugged pace, Romeo should fit right in for the Tigers.