QMJHL Players At NHL Rookie Camps

As the NHL season is set to get started, team's affiliated players have received the call to join leave juniors and join rookie camps.
Below is every QMJHL invitee for each team, with active QMJHL players listed in bold and camp invitees listed with an asterisk next to their name.
F Maxim Masse (CHI), F Emile Guite (CHI), D Alexis Mathieu (BAC)
F Cole Chandler (SHA), D Dylan MacKinnon* (MON), F Emmanuel Vermette* (CHI), F Mavrick Lachance* (SHE), D Loke Johansson (MON)
G Samuel Meloche (ROU), D Simon-Pier Brunet (VIC), D Noah Laberge (NFL), D Vsevolod Komarov (QUE/DRU), F Olivier Nadeau (SHA/GAT)
F Mael Lavigne* (BLB), F Nathan Brisson* (VDO), D Eduard Bondar* (VDO), D Etienne Morin (MON), F Matvei Gridin (SHA)
F Ivan Ryabkin^ (CHA), F Justin Robidas (VDO/QUE)
^ rumoured to play in the QMJHL this season, can legally play pro in the AHL however
C Vincent Desjardins* (BLB), RW Lucas Romeo* (CBE), D Drew Allison* (BAC), G Mathis Langevin* (RIM), F Nikita Prischepov (VIC)
F Tyler Peddle* (CHA), D Marcus Kearsey* (CHA), F Jordan Dumais (HFX)
F Dawson Sharkey (NFL)
G Rudy Guimond (MON), D Will Murphy (CBE), F Grayden Robertson-Palmer (MON), D Carl-Otto Magnusson* (MON), F Liam Kilfoil* (HFX), F Florent Houle* (SHE), F Vincent Collard* (BLB)
G Louis-Antoine Denault* (QUE)
D Angus Booth (SHA/BAC)
F Kody Dupuis* (SHA), D Jordan Tourigny* (SHA), G Riley Mercer (DRU), G William Rousseau* (QUE/ROU)
G Mikus Vecvanags (NFL), G Arseni Radkov (BLB), D Carlos Handel (HFX), F Egor Goruinov* (VIC/CHA/BLB) D Simon Lavigne* (BLB), F Israel Mianscum* (SHE)
G Jakub Milota (BLB), D Alex Huang (CHI)
F Nathan Lecompte* (CHI), F Cam Squires^ (CBE), D Mikael Diotte^ (DRU), F Matyas Melovsky^* (BAC) (?)
^ Projected, full roster not yet released
F Raoul Boilard (SHA)
G Lucas Beckman (BAC), D Eerik Wallenius (MON), F Alex Mercier* (MON)
D Spencer Gill (BLB), F Nathan Quinn (QUE), F Alexis Gendron (BLB/GAT/DRU), F Jacob Gaucher (VDO/BAC)
G Gabriel D'Aigle (VIC), D Brady Peddle (CHA), G Linards Feldbergs* (SHE)
F Teddy Mutryn (MON)
D Will Reynolds (NFL), D Alexis Bernier^ (BAC), F Jacob Melanson (QUE/SHE/BAT), F Andrei Loshko (ROU/CHI)
^ attending camp, but will not participate in on-ice drills do to injury
F Justin Carbonneau (BLB), F Antoine Dorion (QUE), D Marc-Andre Gaudet (BAT/CHI/SHE), F Juraj Pekarcik (MON), F Zach Dean (GAT)
D Everett Baldwin (SNB), D Jan Golicic (GAT), D Maddox Labre* (VIC), F Milo Roelens (GAT/SHE/BAT), D Dyllan Gill (ROU/MON), F Ethan Gauther (DRU), F Tristan Allard (GAT/ROU)
D Owen Conrad* (CHA)
F Caleb Desnoyers^ (MON), F Gabe Smith (MON), D Tomas Lavoie (CBE), D Maveric Lamouruex (DRU), F Maksim Barbashev* (MON/SHA/RIM)
F Mateo Nobert (BLB), F Andreas Straka* (QUE), D Peteris Bulans* (CHI), F Mathieu Cataford (HFX/RIM), F Joe Fleming (SHE)
F Maxim Schafer (CHI), G Chase Anderson* (NFL), F Eriks Mateiko (SNB/RIM)
Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.
Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.
Ex-Olympiques Defenseman Jordan Signs Pro Deal In Jacksonville
Islanders Add Former OHL Defenseman Daniel Chen
Regiment Acquire Overage Import Blueliner Samson From Drakkar
From The Archive: Like Father, Like Son