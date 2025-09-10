QMJHL Players At NHL Rookie Camps

As the NHL season is set to get started, team's affiliated players have received the call to join leave juniors and join rookie camps.

Below is every QMJHL invitee for each team, with active QMJHL players listed in bold and camp invitees listed with an asterisk next to their name.

Anaheim Ducks

F Maxim Masse (CHI), F Emile Guite (CHI), D Alexis Mathieu (BAC)

Boston Bruins

F Cole Chandler (SHA), D Dylan MacKinnon* (MON), F Emmanuel Vermette* (CHI), F Mavrick Lachance* (SHE), D Loke Johansson (MON)

Buffalo Sabres

G Samuel Meloche (ROU), D Simon-Pier Brunet (VIC), D Noah Laberge (NFL), D Vsevolod Komarov (QUE/DRU), F Olivier Nadeau (SHA/GAT)

Calgary Flames

F Mael Lavigne* (BLB), F Nathan Brisson* (VDO), D Eduard Bondar* (VDO), D Etienne Morin (MON), F Matvei Gridin (SHA)

Carolina Hurricanes

F Ivan Ryabkin^ (CHA), F Justin Robidas (VDO/QUE)

^ rumoured to play in the QMJHL this season, can legally play pro in the AHL however

Colorado Avalanche

C Vincent Desjardins* (BLB), RW Lucas Romeo* (CBE), D Drew Allison* (BAC), G Mathis Langevin* (RIM), F Nikita Prischepov (VIC)

Columbus Blue Jackets

F Tyler Peddle* (CHA), D Marcus Kearsey* (CHA), F Jordan Dumais (HFX)

Dallas Stars

F Dawson Sharkey (NFL)

Detroit Red Wings

G Rudy Guimond (MON), D Will Murphy (CBE), F Grayden Robertson-Palmer (MON), D Carl-Otto Magnusson* (MON), F Liam Kilfoil* (HFX), F Florent Houle* (SHE), F Vincent Collard* (BLB)

Florida Panthers

G Louis-Antoine Denault* (QUE)

Los Angeles Kings

D Angus Booth (SHA/BAC)

Minnesota Wild

F Kody Dupuis* (SHA), D Jordan Tourigny* (SHA), G Riley Mercer (DRU), G William Rousseau* (QUE/ROU)

Montreal Canadiens

G Mikus Vecvanags (NFL), G Arseni Radkov (BLB), D Carlos Handel (HFX), F Egor Goruinov* (VIC/CHA/BLB) D Simon Lavigne* (BLB), F Israel Mianscum* (SHE)

Nashville Predators

G Jakub Milota (BLB), D Alex Huang (CHI)

New Jersey Devils

F Nathan Lecompte* (CHI), F Cam Squires^ (CBE), D Mikael Diotte^ (DRU), F Matyas Melovsky^* (BAC) (?)

^ Projected, full roster not yet released

New York Rangers

F Raoul Boilard (SHA)

Ottawa Senators

G Lucas Beckman (BAC), D Eerik Wallenius (MON), F Alex Mercier* (MON)

Philadelphia Flyers

D Spencer Gill (BLB), F Nathan Quinn (QUE), F Alexis Gendron (BLB/GAT/DRU), F Jacob Gaucher (VDO/BAC)

Pittsburgh Penguins

G Gabriel D'Aigle (VIC), D Brady Peddle (CHA), G Linards Feldbergs* (SHE)

San Jose Sharks

F Teddy Mutryn (MON)

Seattle Kraken

D Will Reynolds (NFL), D Alexis Bernier^ (BAC), F Jacob Melanson (QUE/SHE/BAT), F Andrei Loshko (ROU/CHI)

^ attending camp, but will not participate in on-ice drills do to injury

St. Louis Blues

F Justin Carbonneau (BLB), F Antoine Dorion (QUE), D Marc-Andre Gaudet (BAT/CHI/SHE), F Juraj Pekarcik (MON), F Zach Dean (GAT)

Tampa Bay Lightning

D Everett Baldwin (SNB), D Jan Golicic (GAT), D Maddox Labre* (VIC), F Milo Roelens (GAT/SHE/BAT), D Dyllan Gill (ROU/MON), F Ethan Gauther (DRU), F Tristan Allard (GAT/ROU)

Toronto Maple Leafs

D Owen Conrad* (CHA)

Utah Mammoth

F Caleb Desnoyers^ (MON), F Gabe Smith (MON), D Tomas Lavoie (CBE), D Maveric Lamouruex (DRU), F Maksim Barbashev* (MON/SHA/RIM)

Vegas Golden Knights

F Mateo Nobert (BLB), F Andreas Straka* (QUE), D Peteris Bulans* (CHI), F Mathieu Cataford (HFX/RIM), F Joe Fleming (SHE)

Washington Capitals

F Maxim Schafer (CHI), G Chase Anderson* (NFL), F Eriks Mateiko (SNB/RIM)

