Should college hockey break from the NCAA?

But my biggest question is: where are you getting the funding from? Almost every single college hockey program operates at a loss. And since we haven’t sorted out if the schools would still be part of the equation or not, teams might need to make up their entire budget of millions of dollars on donations alone. The biggest schools would probably be able to do this — the Hughes brothers alone could probably power Michigan — but it would kill the smaller schools. Buccigross seems unconcerned with this because those teams are likely never going to win a national title, but that’s not the point of college sports. The point of college sports is to beat your rivals and also to bring pride to your school. Maryville moving up to D1 means something to them and they’ve spent a lot of time and money to do it and I don’t think we should throw them in the garbage just because you think winning championships is the only point of sports. If that was true, the Buffalo Sabres would’ve been folded by the NHL a decade ago. It also isn’t necessarily true — St. Thomas only recently moved up and they’ve been very competitive. Maybe not quite a national championship contender, but they would’ve made the NCAA tournament in 2025 had they been eligible for it. That’s worth something, too.