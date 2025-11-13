Six More Players Named to Team USA to Compete for the 2025 Spengler Cup in Davos.

College Hockey is about to take on the world's oldest ice hockey tournament later this year when a team of 25 student athletes will represent the USA in the Spengler Cup. Over the past two months, players have continually been announced as part of the roster. Earlier this week, six new names were chosen to wear the Red, White, and Blue, in December.

Defenseman - Vinny Borgesi - Northeastern (2025-26 Stats - 8 Games Played, 2 Goals, 4 Assists, 6 Points)

Forward - Matt DiMarsico - Penn State (2025-26 Stats - 12 Games Played, 8 Goals, 7 Assists, 15 Points)

Forward - Quinn Finley - Wisconsin (2025-26 Stats - 10 Games Played, 5 Goals, 5 Assists, 10 Points)

Goaltender - Adam Gajan - Minnesota Duluth (2025-26 Stats - 12 Games Played, 10-2-0 Record, 1.70 Goals Against Average, .925 Save Percentage, 2 Shutouts)

Forward - Ryan Walsh - Cornell (2025-26 Stats - 4 Games Played, 0 Goals, 2 Assists, 2 Points)

Forward - JJ Wiebusch - Penn State (2025-26 Stats - 12 Games Played, 11 Goals, 7 Assists, 18 Points)

The Spengler Cup is an annual hockey tournament held in Davos, Switzerland. It was first played in 1923 which has allowed it to make a name for itself as the oldest invitational hockey tournament in the world. The tournament is hosted by HC Davos and is played each year in late December. The remaining players will be named at a later date.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Related

Five More Players Named to Team USA to Compete for the 2025 Spengler Cup in Davos.

NCAA's top scorer, Charlie Cerrato, joins five other elite college stars heading to the historic Spengler Cup to battle international hockey teams.