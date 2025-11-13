    • Powered by Roundtable

    Six More Players Named to Team USA to Compete for the 2025 Spengler Cup in Davos.

    Nov 13, 2025, 21:56
    Six More Players Named to Team USA to Compete for the 2025 Spengler Cup in Davos.

    Nov 13, 2025, 21:56
    Nov 13, 2025

    College stars join Team USA's quest for the historic Spengler Cup. See the latest six elite players selected for this legendary tournament.

    College Hockey is about to take on the world's oldest ice hockey tournament later this year when a team of 25 student athletes will represent the USA in the Spengler Cup. Over the past two months, players have continually been announced as part of the roster. Earlier this week, six new names were chosen to wear the Red, White, and Blue, in December.

    Defenseman - Vinny Borgesi - Northeastern (2025-26 Stats - 8 Games Played, 2 Goals, 4 Assists, 6 Points)

    #22 Vinny Borgesi carries the puck in a game for Northeastern. via nuhuskies.com

    Forward - Matt DiMarsico - Penn State (2025-26 Stats - 12 Games Played, 8 Goals, 7 Assists, 15 Points)

    Apr 10, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Wisconsin defends the net against Penn State Nittany Lions forward Matt DiMarsico (14) during the first period of the Frozen Four college ice hockey national semifinals at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Connor Hamilton-Imagn Images

    Forward - Quinn Finley - Wisconsin (2025-26 Stats - 10 Games Played, 5 Goals, 5 Assists, 10 Points)

    Wisconsin's Quinn Finley ties game extending it to OT.&nbsp;© David DelPoio/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

    Goaltender - Adam Gajan - Minnesota Duluth (2025-26 Stats - 12 Games Played, 10-2-0 Record, 1.70 Goals Against Average, .925 Save Percentage, 2 Shutouts)

    #30 Adam Gajan makes a save during a game for Minnesota Duluth. via umdbulldogs.com

    Forward - Ryan Walsh - Cornell (2025-26 Stats - 4 Games Played, 0 Goals, 2 Assists, 2 Points)

    #14 Ryan Walsh of Cronell looks on at the play during a game. via cornellbigred.com

    Forward -  JJ Wiebusch - Penn State (2025-26 Stats - 12 Games Played, 11 Goals, 7 Assists, 18 Points)

    Apr 10, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Penn State Nittany Lions forward JJ Wiebusch (20) controls the puck while Boston University Terriers forward Shane Lachance (18) defends during the second period of the Frozen Four college ice hockey national semifinals at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Connor Hamilton-Imagn Images

    The Spengler Cup is an annual hockey tournament held in Davos, Switzerland. It was first played in 1923 which has allowed it to make a name for itself as the oldest invitational hockey tournament in the world. The tournament is hosted by HC Davos and is played each year in late December. The remaining players will be named at a later date.

