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Courtesy Ilia Morozov
Courtesy Ilia Morozov
Nov 19, 2026 3:27 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 3:27 PM
Updated Nov 19, 2026 5:20 PM
Intellectual discipline has fueled Ilia Morozov's rapid transformation into a premier collegiate center and top NHL Prospect
Ilia Morozov has had a meteoric rise from the Tri-City Storm to become one college hockey's youngest and brightest centers at Miami. His current Head Coach Anthony Noreen signed Morozov to a USHL tender while Noreen was the Storm's President of Hockey Operations. Morozov played just one year of juniors before reuniting with Noreen in Oxford.
"He (Noreen) likes me as a player," Morozov said. "I like him as a coach, and we want to work together. That's probably why he committed me and tendered me as well."
Noreen reciprocated the praise describing Morozov to me as someone with "Elite character, elite compete level, 200-foot player that's just going to keep getting better because of the way he approaches the game and how intentional he is with his training and his practice habits.”
That strategy and intellect Noreen referenced is not just limited to the ice. Morozov hones his brain in a number of ways aside from his finance major, in which he tells me his grades are "pretty good." Recently, Morozov picked up a new hobby in Defense of the Ancients 2 often abbreviated to Dota 2. This multiplayer online battle arena video game is described by many as one of the hardest video games to learn because of the intense learning curve. Esports Insider lays this out better this than I can.
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Ilia Morozov skates with the puck toward Colorado College goaltender Kaidan Mbereko in a game during the 2025-26 season. Photo courtesy Ilia Morozov
"Dota 2 is a complex game of decisions that shape how a match plays out," author Anish Nair explains. "As such, no Dota 2 matches are ever the same, even if players play the same heroes in two separate matches... Dota 2 rewards foresight and adaptation, which is the major reason Dota 2 is difficult to learn."
However, that permeability, vision and strategy which Morozov uses to play Dota 2 are exactly what makes him such an elite playmaking center. He's become a key part of Miami's resurgence under Noreen, turning the program from 3-28-3 in 2024-25 to 18-16-2 a year later. Currently, the RedHawks sit at 8-4-0 and fourth in the NCHC. Despite Morozov's contributions, he remained very humble when I asked him about his role in the revival.
"I was the same as anyone," Morozov said. "We all were doing what the coaches told us to. We were trusting the process. We were trusting the coaches' plan. So we're just doing that, and that's how it happened."
Morozov was rewarded for his hard work in June, being taken 20th Overall in the 2026 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres. The moment, which he calls the "Best night in my life so far," was made even more impactful because of the location.
"That was an unbelievable experience, especially getting drafted by the hosting team," Morozov said. "Like you walk up the stage and there's like 10,000 people cheering, and then giving an interview on the couch, ton of media was pretty cool." That was pretty exciting to know what city, what team I will play for in the future."
Buffalo's top forward prospect says the Sabres have not given him a timeline for when they want him to arrive in Western New York. Rather, Morozov is focused on growing the physical area of his game through football drills set up by the Miami Coaching Staff.
"I develop my physicality in the gym like pretty much anyone else, Morozov said. "But to translate it on the ice for offense, me and assistant coach Troy Thibodeau worked a lot on that, doing some football pad work. He holds the pad, I gotta lean in, kind of cut back, hit a pad, doing that stuff, and I think that translates pretty good."
As Miami continues to "awaken the sleeping giant," as fellow RedHawk David Deputy described, they will climb the NCHC standings like notes on a page. Musical notation is also something Morozov has picked up, switching from his 150 day streak of learning French on Duolingo.
Morozov sums up his highly effective off ice personality–which benefits him at the rink–with a blunt bit of self characterization. "I'm probably a simple person as anyone else," Morozov said. "I like video games. I like scrolling. I'm pretty responsible with my homework, with my classes. I don't really skip it without reason."
Miami University RedHawks•NCAA Hockey•College Hockey•NCHC•NCHC Championship•NCAA College Hockey Rankings
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