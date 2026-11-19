That strategy and intellect Noreen referenced is not just limited to the ice. Morozov hones his brain in a number of ways aside from his finance major, in which he tells me his grades are "pretty good." Recently, Morozov picked up a new hobby in Defense of the Ancients 2 often abbreviated to Dota 2. This multiplayer online battle arena video game is described by many as one of the hardest video games to learn because of the intense learning curve. Esports Insider lays this out better this than I can.