The Conference Race that Nobody Has FIgured Out Yet

Minnesota had a fairly young team last year, and with players like L.J. Mooney, Brodie Ziemer, Jacob Rombach, and others getting a year older and more experience, they should improve as a team, not to mention the big fish they got this offseason. That big fish was the 2026 10th overall pick, Wyatt Cullen, who impressed at the U.S. NTDP and lit it up at the U-18 World Championships. He’s a very talented player and will play a big role down the stretch, no matter where Minnesota is in the conference.