'I Took So Much Away From Those Years': Wyatt Cullen Reflects On Growing Up With A Cup Team In Pittsburgh

"I learned so much being around them those years," Wyatt said. "We went to school there for a couple years and got to be around the locker room and stuff like that. Just being out there on the ice, we got to skate with them and [do] skill skates and stuff like that. And just being around them in the locker room, you kinda see what they do, their habits, just the little things that they do to be so good at the NHL level.