The Most Important Player From Each of Last Year’s Frozen Four Teams Heading Into This Season

The Ottawa Senators' first-round pick in 2025, Hensler’s season ended with a torn ACL, and he is starting to get back on the ice, but the Badgers will need the junior if they want to compete with the top teams in the country. They were able to make the national championship without him, but with so many teams adding high-end talent, Hensler needs to come back strong and build off of last season, which was looking really solid prior to the injury.