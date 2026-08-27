The Most Important Player From Each of Last Year’s Frozen Four Teams Heading Into This Season

The Frozen Four featured some elite teams that are hungry for another shot. With that come expectations, and when you're a truly elite team, you need to lean on certain players to help differentiate from team to team. So which players from last year's Frozen Four teams are the most important?
NCAA Hockey•College Hockey•Denver Pioneers•Wisconsin Badgers•Michigan Wolverines•North Dakota Fighting Hawks
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