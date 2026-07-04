The Most Intriguing Freshmen Heading Into the 2026-27 NCAA Season

Like Nelson, McKamey is also heading into his draft year. But for the five-foot-ten, 176-pound winger, he isn’t looked at as a top prospect in the class. McKamey put up 17 points in 48 games for the Victoria Royals, and what makes him so intriguing is the fact that he is going to play a bottom-six role right away, and the team will need him to be effective. If you watched much of Michigan this past season, think of Adam Valentini and the role he played for them.