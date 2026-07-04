The Most Intriguing Freshmen Heading Into the 2026-27 NCAA Season

The NCAA is bringing in better freshmen every year, and with that can come a lot of storylines, and the 2026-27 freshman class fits that bill. Will Landon DuPont struggle to start this season? Who will emerge amongst the pack as the freshman of the year?
We’re heading into the second year of CHL players playing in the NCAA, after seeing two players from college hockey drafted in the top ten- Gavin McKenna, who went first overall to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Keaton Verhoeff, who went to the San Jose Sharks at pick nine. The NCAA is seeing a large wave of elite freshmen, some already drafted, and some still waiting to hear their name called.
Let’s take a look at the most intriguing freshmen heading into the 2026-27 season.
Ethan MacKenzie – Defenseman, North Dakota
MacKenzie’s story was one of my favourites heading into the draft; he was just a couple of weeks away from being in the 2025 NHL draft being an early September birthdate. He ended up being in the 2025 draft anyway, but after being undrafted in 2024, the same happened in 2025. In 2026, it only took until the 69th pick for him to hear his name called by the Toronto Maple Leafs.
MacKenzie is stepping into a lineup filled with first-round talent, including Carson Carels and Keaton Verhoeff, whom he played with at this past World Juniors. MacKenzie was just under a point per game this past season in the WHL for the Edmonton Oil Kings and will likely have to play a more supportive role this upcoming season.
Braidy Wassilyn – Left Winger, Boston University
Wassilyn was expected to be selected this year, but similar to MacKenzie, Wassilyn went undrafted despite putting up 41 points in 56 games for the London Knights. Wassilyn is one of five forward freshmen for BU this upcoming season, a group highlighted by Vancouver Canucks’ third-overall pick Caleb Malohtra.
I had the chance to evaluate Wassilyn ahead of the 2024 OHL draft, where he was eventually selected fourth overall by the Niagara Ice Dogs, and the skill he possessed then didn’t just go away. Keep an eye out for him as he hopes to get drafted in 2027.
Landon DuPont – Defenseman, Michigan
What makes DuPont so intriguing mainly has to do with Gavin McKenna. The two are sharing similar paths right now: both players are from the WHL who lit it up in their last season, and both players had six points in four games in the Memorial Cup. It’s also hard not to mention that McKenna was the projected first pick in the 2026 class, and DuPont is the projected first pick in the 2027 class.
The most eyeballs on DuPont will be in the first month of the season because fans, scouts, and team executives will take a very close look to see if he has the same struggles as McKenna in the earlier parts of the year. DuPont brings a very well-rounded game and a bigger frame than McKenna to the table, so if I had to make a prediction, I think he will be just fine.
Sammy Nelson – Center, Notre Dame
Nelson is joining his older brothers, Danny and Henry, at the University of Notre Dame. He was initially set to join the team for the 2027-28 season, but Henry is in his senior season, and Danny is likely heading to pro hockey within the New York islanders organization.
Sammy is heading into his draft year, where he will need to be one of the driving forces for a Notre Dame team that won just nine games last season. It’s not a guarantee, but I would imagine that to start the year, Sammy plays on the wing alongside Danny, with Henry holding down the blueline.
Eli McKamey – Right Winger, North Dakota
Like Nelson, McKamey is also heading into his draft year. But for the five-foot-ten, 176-pound winger, he isn’t looked at as a top prospect in the class. McKamey put up 17 points in 48 games for the Victoria Royals, and what makes him so intriguing is the fact that he is going to play a bottom-six role right away, and the team will need him to be effective. If you watched much of Michigan this past season, think of Adam Valentini and the role he played for them.
McKamey has some skill and will have a lot of eyes on him as one of the few first-year draft eligibles in the NCAA this season