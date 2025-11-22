The Top Buffalo Sabres Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Buffalo Sabres have had a rocky past decade. However, they look to stock their rebuild with some of their NCAA hockey prospects. Here are a few of their top performers.

Patrick Geary: Defenseman, Michigan State University. 2024 6th Round, 172nd Overall

Geary is a textbook shutdown defenseman. He keeps shots to the perimeter with an active stick, making it harder for the opposition to get quality chances on net. I’ve also been impressed with his increased physicality. If a hit needs to be made, Patrick Geary is your guy. He led the Spartans last season with 43 penalty minutes in 37 games, really filling in his 6’1” frame. Geary’s presence has impressed the coaching staff at Michigan State, earning him a spot as an alternate captain this season.

Gavin McCarthy: Defenseman, Boston University. 2023 3rd Round, 86th Overall

I already discussed Boston University’s captain as one of the most underrated players in college hockey. McCarthy’s poise, leadership, and puck movement, coupled with his heavy hits, make him a 200 foot defenseman. Here’s the kicker: McCarthy hasn’t hit his ceiling in my opinion. He still has another year of college eligibility, giving him more time to further develop his style. If McCarthy continues his progression throughout his remaining NCAA games, he should transition smoothly to the professional level.

Jake Richard: Forward, University of Connecticut. 2022 6th Round, 170th Overall

If you’re looking for Jake Richard on the ice, he’s usually near the front of the net. He has a knack for being in the right place at the right time, allowing him to send a quick pass to a teammate or put the puck in the back of the net. Richard’s production more than doubled from 18 points in his freshman season to 43 in his sophomore season. Now a junior, Richard looks to build upon last season, attempting to propel the Huskies to a Frozen Four after last season’s heartbreaking overtime loss to Penn State.

Brodie Ziemer: Forward, University of Minnesota. 2024 3rd Round, 71st Overall

Brodie Ziemer can fly! One second, he has the puck, the next, he puts it onto a teammate’s stick. Ziemer has great vision, allowing him to thread the needle. He doesn’t hold onto the puck for a long time, but he makes expert plays with it that set up the Gophers for success. It remains to be seen how Ziemer develops for Buffalo through his remaining 2 ½ years of college eligibility, but he looks strong this season. Ziemer currently is tied for the team lead in goals, assists, and points, and looks to help Minnesota down the stretch.

Honorable Mentions: Sean Keohane, Adam Kleber, Luke Osburn