The Top Edmonton Oiler Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Edmonton Oilers are trying to get over the hump after falling short in the past two Stanley Cup Finals. These players could provide reinforcement for the Alberta capital team, should youth be required in a few years.

Asher Barnett: Defenseman, University of Michigan. 2025 5th Round 131st Overall.

If you need a jack-of-all-trades on defense, then Asher Barnett is your guy. The Wilmette, IL native passes the puck on breakouts well, while delivering net front checks to disrupt the opponents’ cycle. Focusing further on the checks, Barnett is not reckless, but rather, he hits with clean precision that swings momentum and keeps his team off of the penalty kill. Barnett’s passing is not limited to rushes up ice. From the point, Barnett is able to load up the puck with heavy shots, contributing to goals with solid assists. He’s adjusted well to the collegiate game, putting up eight assists in 18 games at the time of publication.

Paul Fischer: Defenseman, University of Notre Dame. 2023 5th Round, 138th Overall.

The second Chicagoland native on this list, Paul Fischer, does the simple things right. He is steady and resolute on the blue line and rarely gets faked out by offensive players. What impresses me the most about Fischer is his evolution since arriving at Notre Dame. With the USNTDP, he had some offense, but his game was more about physicality. However, Fischer has increased his point total every year since entering NCAA hockey and is on pace for a point per game in his junior season this year. This offensive progression adds another dimension to his game that will no doubt help the Oilers at some point.

Aidan Park: Forward, University of Michigan. 2025 7th Round, 223rd Overall.

Aidan Park is a high energy producing forward who is defensively sound. He is always on the move, looking for his next opportunity to steal the puck and turn on the jets. 2024-25 was Park’s only season of junior hockey, and he sure made it memorable. Park racked up 66 points (33 goals + 33 assists) in 55 USHL games with the Green Bay Gamblers before joining the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen for their first round playoff series. The freshman should develop well at the University of Michigan.

Dalyn Wakely: Forward, University of Massachusetts-Lowell. 2024 6th Round, 192nd Overall.

Some teams have unsung heroes. They take a beating to make plays and don’t often get a lot of credit. Dalyn Wakely is one of those guys, and he is helping with the rebuild of the University of Massachusetts-Lowell. Wakely draws multiple defenders to him at a time, leaving teammates wide open to make offensive plays. So far, Wakely leads the River Hawks with 7 assists and 12 points in his freshman season. Despite it being his first NCAA season, I envision Wakely taking a leadership role in some form or fashion. His experience as an alternate captain for the OHL’s North Bay Battalion could pay dividends for a developing program like Lowell.

Honorable Mention: Bauer Berry