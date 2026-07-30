The Top Rising Sophomore from each Frozen Four team
After dominant freshman campaigns, these sophomore stars are poised to lead their programs back to the podium.
Denver, Michigan, North Dakota and Wisconsin had some incredible recent performances by freshmen. With a year under their belts, I discuss the top rising sophomore from each 2026 Frozen Four squad. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Daniel Hauser: Goaltender, University of Wisconsin
Some goaltenders are forged in the fires of adversity and Daniel Hauser is no exception. After a solid first half of the season, he dropped six straight starts in the month of January. Then came the stretch run.
Hauser was lights out from February onward, winning eight of his last ten games while leading Wisconsin to a National Championship Game. Hauser notched a .902 save percentage and a 2.20 goals allowed average.
His most memorable performance was the 2-1 semifinal victory over North Dakota. There, Hauser pitched a shutout for 59 of 60 minutes through a slew of remarkable stops against the often overwhelming offense of the Fighting Hawks. While Hauser is undrafted, he won't have trouble finding suitors when he decides to go pro.
Johnny Hicks: Goaltender, University of North Dakota
Hicks was the NCAA's best statistical goaltender by far last year. He racked up a .957 save percentage and 1.19 goals allowed average through 35 games. The Kamloops, BC native did not lose a game in regulation after his Jan. 16 5-0 loss at North Dakota, embarking on a 13-0-1 streak en route to a National Championship..
Aside from his time at Denver, Hicks is a proven winner, claiming a Gold Medal for Canada West at the 2023 World Junior A Challenge. Hicks later thrived in the BCHL leading the league in save percentage (0.943), goals allowed average (1.37) and shutouts (6) before heading to the WHL midyear. If Hicks continues his trajectory, he could backstop the Pioneers to repeat as NCAA Champions.
Adam Valentini: Forward, University of Michigan
Utah Mammoth 2026 3rd Round, 96th Overall
Utah could have a potential draft steal in their pipeline. Valentini looked like a well-oiled machine during his first year of college hockey at Michigan. His constant and intense motor on the forecheck helped steer the Wolverines to success. An addition Valentini's arsenal was his low center of gravity, which he utilized as a smaller player to win many battles. This resulted in Valentini leading Michigan freshmen in all three offensive categories with 27 points (11 goals + 16 assists)
Many were stunned that Valentini fell to the third round this summer. Former Wolverines TJ Hughes, Luca Luca Fantilli and Josh Eernisse are now all playing professionally. As a result, Valentini will no doubt be given a larger role this fall and an increased chance to prove the doubters wrong.
Will Zellers: Forward, University of North Dakota
Colorado Avalanche 2024 3rd Round, 76th Overall (Rights Traded to Boston Bruins)
Zellers has been an offensive powerhouse since his junior days on the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers. He was a fixture on North Dakota's top line last season continuing along a productive path his freshman year. The Maple Grove, MN native finished second and fourth on the Fighting Hawks with 18 goals and 34 points respectively.
After being selected by the Colorado Avalanche in 2024, the Boston Bruins acquired his rights as part of the March 2025 trade that sent Charlie Coyle the other way. While not as high profile as an Ethan Wyttenbach or Caleb Malhotra, Zellers could easily make a case for the 2027 Hobey Baker Award if he carries on developing.