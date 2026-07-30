The Top Rising Sophomore from each Frozen Four team

Utah could have a potential draft steal in their pipeline. Valentini looked like a well-oiled machine during his first year of college hockey at Michigan. His constant and intense motor on the forecheck helped steer the Wolverines to success. An addition Valentini's arsenal was his low center of gravity, which he utilized as a smaller player to win many battles. This resulted in Valentini leading Michigan freshmen in all three offensive categories with 27 points (11 goals + 16 assists)