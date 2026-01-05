The Top Toronto Maple Leafs Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Toronto Maple Leafs are desperately trying to get over the hump in the playoffs, despite losing Mitch Marner to free agency and having a lot of salary cap tied up in a few players. Still, some of their prospects are making a difference at the collegiate level and could be utilized as less expensive depth options in the postseason.

Matthew Lahey: Forward, Michigan State University. 2024 7th Round 200th Overall

Lahey is a tactical defenseman who can also produce in a steady depth role. I had the chance to watch Lahey last season from the broadcast booth when he played for the Fargo Force, where he put an aggressive twist on the traditional shutdown defensive role. Lahey uses his imposing 6’6” 209 pound body to gain advantageous positioning on opponents, creating turnovers and holding the offensive zone. Through leveraging his large stature in both puck recoveries and zone control, Lahey allows for his mates to put points on the scoresheet. After dealing with a nagging injury to start his freshman year, Lahey made his debut as a seventh defenseman on Jan 4, versus the USNTDP. Spartan Head Coach Adam Nightingale told The State News of Lahey, "I thought he's done a heck of a job of having a great attitude and making sure he's still a part of the team and putting the work in.” With his physical gifts and work ethic, Lahey will have every chance to grow at Michigan State.

Hudson Malinoski: Forward, Providence College. 2023 5th Round 153rd Overall

If Toronto wanted intensity in the 2023 NHL Draft, they got a good chunk from Hudson Malinoski. He is a warrior, already overcoming a torn vertebral artery that had jeopardized his hockey career before his time in juniors started. The following year, Malinoski won an AJHL Championship with the Brooks Bandits before being selected by the Leafs. Malinoski has steadily improved with the Friars, increasing his point total by five from his freshman to sophomore year. Providence is more of a defensive team this season, allowing a Hockey East best 18 goals. As a result of this shift, production is down across the board, including Malinoski’s, which is not cause for concern. The Saskatoon, SK native has taken on a leadership role as a junior this year, being named an alternate captain. No doubt his resilience and high energy style of play contributed to this decision from the coaching staff. I anticipate he will complete his senior season in 2026-27 before joining the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

Nick Moldenhauer: Forward, University of Michigan. 2022 3rd Round, 95th Overall

I thoroughly enjoy watching Nick Moldenhauer’s game. He makes fancy plays look so simple, especially dancing his way through defensemen. I saw a young game breaking Moldenhauer in 2022 with the Chicago Steel from the broadcast booth, feeding passes to Macklin Celebrini. This trend has continued at Michigan, as exhibited on this feed to Will Horcoff. Now in his junior year, Moldenhauer is continuing with his top six role for the Wolverines, bouncing back after a bit of a sophomore slump. Still, Moldenhauer remains ever dangerous with the puck on his stick, making opponents respect both his shot and pass. Give him another season of development at Michigan, and I could see him joining the Maple Leafs come playoff time in 2027.

Joe Miller: Forward, Harvard University. 2020 6th Round, 180th Overall

A teammate of Moldenhauer from their time together in Chicago, Miller has been a balanced attacker for most of his career. The Harvard co-captain is an “offensive force for the Crimson,” according to the press release, and with good reason. In both his sophomore and junior years, Miller has finished either first or tied for first in assists at Harvard. At the time of publication, Miller is red hot, riding a four game point streak with three goals and one assist in that span. In the highly contested ECAC, Miller’s continued production will be paramount if Harvard looks to clinch their conference. If the senior doesn’t elect to come back for a graduate season, he is someone that Craig Berube and the Leafs should absolutely integrate into their bottom six for the playoffs.

Honorable Mention: William Belle