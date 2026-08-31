'They Always Find A Way': James Hagens Confident In Boston College Going Forward

James Hagens identifies the depth producers and rising stars on his alma mater at Chestnut Hill.
While James Hagens graduated from Conte Forum to The Hub on Causeway, he still has his eyes on his alma mater. The Bruins' 2025 7th Overall Pick spent two years with the Eagles before signing his Entry Level Contract this past April.
However, Hagens will still be eagerly rooting for Boston College from the NHL level–albeit a short distance away. He conveyed his high hopes for the Eagles at the 2026 NHLPA Rookie Showcase.
"Every year they (Boston College) always find a way," Hagens said. "I'm excited to watch this year."
In the same conversation, Hagens highlighted four names he believes will be key performers but emphasized the Eagles' depth.
"They have a bunch of great players between (Dean) Letourneau, (Teddy) Stiga, (Jake) Sondreal, and I could go up and down the line with Will Vote," Hagens explained.
My co-editor Owen Cameron listed Letourneau as a 2027 Hobey Baker favorite and it's not hard to see why. Letourneau surged ahead during his sophomore season, finishing with 22 goals and 39 points across 36 contests behind only Hagens at Boston College. There is also a very good chance the two Eagles play together on the Bruins, as both forwards are first rounders selected by the "Spoked B."
Teddy Stiga is a smooth skating winger who thinks the game two steps ahead of his opponents. Nashville's 2024 Second Round Pick uses that vision to dish out timely passes and position himself for timely goals. The Massachusetts native should take the next step forward in his 2026-27 junior year.
Being a defensive forward isn't a particular glamorous position but Sondreal fills that role with zeal. He is acutely aware of forecheckers in the defensive zone, steering them away from the crease. However, Sondreal proved he can produce when called upon, notching 21 points (7 goals + 14 assists) last year. A few of those points came while on Hagens' top line.
Rising Senior Will Vote completes Hagens' quartet. Vote is a well rounded forward, and was one of just three Eagles to put up double digit goals and assists in last year with 10 and 11 respectively. He is universally lauded for his dogged work ethic and presence away from the puck. Letourneau centered Vote's line on more than a few occasions. That trend could continue in 2026-27.
Those four players look to lead an incoming class that includes top USHL scorer Alex Pelletier, the Mutryn brothers and spunky goaltender Roberto Henriquez. Hagens heralded his hopes for his former team quite simply saying. "They're gonna have a great team...it's a great group of guys."