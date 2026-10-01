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Three NCAA Hockey Players With The Most To Prove In 2026-27

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Frank Zawrazky
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Oct 1, 2026 7:51 PM

A high-stakes freshman debut, a goaltender defending perfection, and a crucial transfer spotlight these players facing immense pressure to deliver during the upcoming collegiate campaign.

Every player wants to put their best skate forward as this coming season gets underway tomorrow night. However, after notable campaigns both good and bad, these three in particular have a lot to prove heading into 2026-27. They will be listed in alphabetical order as normal.

Landon DuPont: Defenseman, Michigan

The projected first overall selection in the 2027 NHL Draft has lofty expectations for his first year of college hockey. "DuPont is destined to be a franchise player in the NHL, period," said TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button in an interview on Sept. 10. DuPont was instrumental in leading Everett to their first ever Ed Chynoweth Cup, racking up 73 points (18 goals + 55 points) in 63 games plus an additional 6 points at the Memorial Cup.

Still, we've seen first overall picks have a slow start when transitioning from the CHL to the NCAA. The most recent example was Gavin McKenna at Penn State, who took a bit of time to get acclimated at the collegiate level. Michigan is gunning for a National Championship after coming so close the past few years and DuPont will likely be expected to contribute right out of the gate. That puts a lot of weight on the 17 year old's shoulders at one of the biggest hockey schools in the country. I'm eagerly awaiting tomorrow night's matchup against Bowling Green.

Apr 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Denver Pioneers goalie Johnny Hicks (31) blocks a shot on goal in the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the semifinals of the NCAA men's ice hockey Frozen Four at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn ImagesApr 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Denver Pioneers goalie Johnny Hicks (31) blocks a shot on goal in the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the semifinals of the NCAA men's ice hockey Frozen Four at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Johnny Hicks: Goaltender, Denver

Hicks had one of if not the best statistical seasons in college hockey history for a goalie. The still undefeated netminder went 16-0-1, with 3 shutouts, a .957 save percentage and 1.19 goals allowed average en route to a 2026 National Championship all as a freshman.

Still, Hicks has to follow up that performance on a Denver squad with half of his blue line replaced with freshmen. Further complicating matters, the Pioneers lost Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalist defenseman Eric Pohlkamp to the San Jose Sharks. There's no question that Hicks had an outstanding first year in the NCAA, but how he follows it up with a less experienced group of defenders in front of him is something to keep an eye on. 

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Andrew Strathmann: Defenseman, Quinnipiac

Columbus Blue Jackets 2023 4th Round, 98th Overall.

I've had my eye on Strathmann since his days with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms. He had great offensive upside as a physical puck moving defenseman going into North Dakota. Unfortunately, that forecheck didn't translate through two seasons on the Fighting Hawks where he garnered just 10 points in 68 games.

Following his transfer to Quinnipiac, Strathmann's 2026-27 junior year will be arguably the most important to date. The Bobcats play a more up-tempo offensive style, similar to what Strathmann is used to when he thrived in Youngstown. This fresh start under Head Coach Rand Pecknold should be enough to get Strathmann back to producing on a more regular basis, which was no doubt instrumental in getting him drafted by Columbus.

Quinnipiac BobcatsNorth Dakota Fighting HawksDenver PioneersMichigan WolverinesCollege HockeyNCAA Hockey
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