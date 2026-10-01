Three NCAA Hockey Players With The Most To Prove In 2026-27

Still, we've seen first overall picks have a slow start when transitioning from the CHL to the NCAA. The most recent example was Gavin McKenna at Penn State, who took a bit of time to get acclimated at the collegiate level. Michigan is gunning for a National Championship after coming so close the past few years and DuPont will likely be expected to contribute right out of the gate. That puts a lot of weight on the 17 year old's shoulders at one of the biggest hockey schools in the country. I'm eagerly awaiting tomorrow night's matchup against Bowling Green.