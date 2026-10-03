Three Possible Cinderella Teams From Conference Preseason Polls

Head Coach Luke Strand was expeditious this summer in bolstering his blue line and blue paint with transfers and freshmen. Of particular note is Utah Mammoth second round selection Will Skahan. At an imposing an 6 foot 5 inches and 223 pounds, he plays a ferocious games that will fit in well for Strand and Co. Freshman Gus Thorp is cut from the same cloth as Skahan in terms of defensive styles. The former Muskegon Lumberjack isn't flashy but knows his role and fills it well. If the back end comes together like I expect it to, Mankato will cruise through the conference despite being ranked third.