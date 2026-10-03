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Three Possible Cinderella Teams From Conference Preseason Polls

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Frank Zawrazky
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Oct 3, 2026 7:55 PM
Updated Oct 3, 2026 7:57 PM

While powerhouses dominate the preseason rankings, strategic roster overhauls and elite defensive additions position Miami, Minnesota, and Minnesota State to disrupt the collegiate hockey hierarchy this season.

Recently, each of the college hockey conferences released their media polls and awards. The expected teams were at or near the top, including Denver, Providence and Michigan. However, some teams lower in the voting, are Cinderella candidates and I break three down in alphabetical order.

Miami University

While Denver and North Dakota are the presumptive top two seeds in the NCHC, Miami could surprise people. The RedHawks retained the vast majority of their key players coming off a remarkable comeback campaign in Head Coach Anthony Noreen's second season. Guys like David Deputy, Ilia Morozov, Matteo Giampa and Kocha Delic are all back in Oxford.

Miami's hockey program ignites with a remarkable turnaround. Head Coach Anthony Noreen's vision fuels a future of unprecedented success, securing his long-term commitment.
thehockeynews.comMiami University Locks Up Anthony Noreen Long TermMiami's hockey program ignites with a remarkable turnaround. Head Coach Anthony Noreen's vision fuels a future of unprecedented success, securing his long-term commitment.

Adding to an already strong roster are important newcomers. Layne Loomer led the USHL in scoring, while Matouš Kucharčík brings size and intensity to the bottom six. Freshman Yegor Yegorov, a Calgary Flames 2023 6th Rounder, seeks to solidify the crease for the long term. Miami may not at the level of Denver or North Dakota on paper. If this team gels down the stretch however, anything is possible.

University of Minnesota

Fresh off the appointment of Brett Larson as the Gophers's bench boss, Minnesota could immediately jump back into the mix. They have an underrated incoming group featuring freshmnen Jacob Kvasnicka and 2026 10th overall pick Wyatt Cullen. Transfers including Melvin Strahl, Austin Burnevik and Tanner Henricks improve some of the openings left by departing players.

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Between Michigan, Michigan State and 2026 National Championship runner-up Wisconsin, this Big Ten is the deepest conference in college hockey by a large margin. It is overflowing with talent on each of its member schools, making separation between institutions thinner than a razor's edge. The Gophers don't start conference play until Halloween weekend hosting Penn State. Should Minnesota garner momentum in the six games preceding, they may sneak up on their Big 10 opponents.

Minnesota State University (Mankato)

I have Mankato winning the  CCHA, but I guess a few of the voters saw differently. There was a six point spread between first (Michigan Tech) and third place Minnesota State while Bowling Green was sandwiched in second. Simply put, defense wins championships and the Mavericks have the best in the conference. 

Despite losing key veterans, the Mavericks retooled with physical defenders to maintain their conference dominance and hunt for another Frozen Four berth.
thehockeynews.comMankato Positioned Well To Mangle CCHA CompetitorsDespite losing key veterans, the Mavericks retooled with physical defenders to maintain their conference dominance and hunt for another Frozen Four berth.

Head Coach Luke Strand was expeditious this summer in bolstering his blue line and blue paint with transfers and freshmen. Of particular note is Utah Mammoth second round selection Will Skahan. At an imposing an 6 foot 5 inches and 223 pounds, he plays a ferocious games that will fit in well for Strand and Co. Freshman Gus Thorp is cut from the same cloth as Skahan in terms of defensive styles. The former Muskegon Lumberjack isn't flashy but knows his role and fills it well. If the back end comes together like I expect it to, Mankato will cruise through the conference despite being ranked third.

Miami University RedHawksMinnesota State MavericksMinnesota Golden GophersNCAA HockeyCollege HockeyBig Ten Hockey
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