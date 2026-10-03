Three Possible Cinderella Teams From Conference Preseason Polls

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 3, 2026 7:55 PM
Updated Oct 3, 2026 7:57 PM
While powerhouses dominate the preseason rankings, strategic roster overhauls and elite defensive additions position Miami, Minnesota, and Minnesota State to disrupt the collegiate hockey hierarchy this season.
Miami University RedHawks•Minnesota State Mavericks•Minnesota Golden Gophers•NCAA Hockey•College Hockey•Big Ten Hockey
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