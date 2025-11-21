Top Boston Bruins Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Boston Bruins have loaded up heavily in their previous Stanley Cup window. They enter a new era with some youth on the horizon; many of those youngsters currently play in the NCAA. We break down a few of them here.

Andre Gasseau: Forward, Boston College. 2021 7th Round 213th Overall

The captain for Boston College is blossoming for the Eagles, and into a potential second day draft diamond. Gasseau has absorbed knowledge from budding NHL stars like Ryan Leonard, Cutter Gauthier, and Will Smith to help elevate his own game. His production has been steady throughout his time at Boston College, but Gasseau’s technique has gotten better. Now, wearing the C on his jersey, Gasseau gets to synthesize all that he has learned for the next generation of Eagles, including a fellow Boston Bruins draft pick.

James Hagens: Forward, Boston College. 2025 1st Round, 7th Overall

Boy, has Hagens transitioned into college hockey well. He has averaged a point per game so far in his NCAA Career and is showing no signs of stopping. It was invaluable that Hagens had his long time linemates Leonard and Gabe Perrault to help acclimate him into the NCAA for his freshman year. With their guidance, Hagens has come more into his own this season. His speed has increased, and shots have become more accurate. Moreover, Hagens has more swagger, which is infectious and could help the Eagles take flight.

Chris Pelosi: Forward, Quinnipiac University. 2023 3rd Round, 92nd OverallPelosi is a versatile offensive forward. He isn’t too reliant on goal scoring or assists, but rather a balanced combination of both. After a solid freshman season in 2024-25, he looks ready to hit the point per game average, earning 11 points (6 goals + 5 assists) in 12 games, tying one of college hockey’s most underrated players, Ethan Wyttenbach in goals. Pelosi will continue swarming the net for the Bobcats, developing towards a potential spot with the Bruins.

Ryan Walsh: Forward, Cornell University. 2023 6th Round, 188th Overall

Walsh is a presence on the forecheck, and his goal scoring keeps getting better. As a freshman, he finished second in goals on Cornell before moving up to the prime position, his sophomore year in 2024-25, with 17 goals in 36 games. He is looking to repeat that performance this year and is so far on the right track. If Walsh’s development continues on this trajectory, the Big Red will have an increased infusion of offense that could translate well to professional hockey.

Honorable Mention: Reid Dyck, Jonathan Morello, Cole Spicer