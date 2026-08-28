Top of the Class: NCAA Hockey’s Top Seniors To Watch in 2026–27
Seasoned captains and breakout scorers and elite goaltenders make up our group of seniors to keep in your sights
Seniors are expected to help lead their respective programs both on and off the ice. These four incoming seniors are ready to take advantage of what could be their final year of college hockey. As usual, each player will be listed alphabetically by last name.
Sam Harris: Forward, University of Denver
Denver has had a lot of moving pieces recently with high end NHL prospects coming and going. However, one of the Pioneers' constants throughout all the change is Sam Harris. Montreal took Harris in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. He's not the flashiest guy on the ice, but thinks the game well while playing a 200 foot game.
The two time National Champion (2024 & 2026) can both punish and produce. Last year, Harris tied for a team high 47 penalty minutes and a runner up 35 points across 43 matches. This fall sees eight more new Pioneers arriving a mile high. It would be a shock if Harris wasn't wearing a "C" to lead them.
Jack Musa: Forward, University of Massachusetts
Massachusetts' captain has been a staple of consistency going into his senior seasons. He has been at or near 30 points the previous three years (29, 35, 36) as a member of the Minutemen. That type of output will be instrumental going forward with 12 new recruits inbound to Amherst.
Still, Massachusetts has a solid team ready to go forward after Hockey East Quarterfinals loss. I imagine the top line of Jack Galanek, Vaclav Nestrasil and Musa will stay intact as a forechecking cornerstone. As for Musa, he'll find a professional home after graduation, possibly with one of the two teams in his native Florida.
Jayden Perron: Forward, University of Michigan
Perron has had an awakening in Ann Arbor! After averaging a half point per game through two tours at North Dakota, Carolina's 2023 third rounder hit his stride for the Wolverines. He accrued 41 points (18 goals + 23 assists) across 40 games last year, marking Perron third amongst his mates in assists and points.
The presumptive 2027 First Team West All-American is poised for a breakout run during his senior year. Perron will likely be instrumental in helping the offensive juices of Michigan's seven freshmen gel. That will be make or break in bringing the Wolverines back to the Frozen Four.
Lawton Zacher: Goaltender, Northeastern University
I listed Zacher as one of the most impactful transfer players from last year and with good reason. His goaltending reached new heights after joining the Huskies, displayed by his significant statistical improvements. Zacher tied for the most shutouts in Hockey East with five amidst 32 matches. On a ground floor level, Zacher dropped his goals allowed average down 0.28 and elevated his save percentage 1.2%
The Huskies made significant attempts to bolster their blue line which lost Captain Vinny Borgesi and Austen May to the professional ranks. Northeastern has eight new defensemen, including five freshmen. Joaquim Lemay provides leadership returning as a graduate student for his third season with the Huskies. Given these alterations, Zacher's veteran presence could be crucial in bringing the backcheck together.