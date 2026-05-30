Top Quebec goaltending prospect heads to Nebraska Omaha

Sources say that Lacelle was intended to be part of a large trade package at the upcoming QMJHL draft, potentially to St. John’s or back to Rimouski. This might explain why he chose to go to Omaha, though the school is an interesting choice. Omaha is not known for producing highly talented goaltenders, with its most notable goaltending alumni being Anthony Stolarz, who only played eight games with the team before going to join the London Knights. Dan Ellis is a more well-known program alum. Jumping into the NCHC as an 18-year-old goaltender behind a team that is not expected to make waves is an extremely risky move. The move would be worse if he was going into his draft year, but it’s still dangerous. Hopefully, he will be eased into the NCHC behind goaltender Dawson Cowan, who played for the Mavericks last year.