Star 2026 NHL Draft Prospect Goalie Lacelle Dealt to Armada In Blockbuster

Another blockbuster trade has taken place in this crazy holiday trade period, with 2026 NHL draft eligible goaltender William Lacelle being moved to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada from the Rimouski Océanic.

Heading back to Rimouski is forward Rafael Cloutier, Blainville's first-round picks in the 2027 and 2028 QMJHL drafts, as well as their fifth in 2026.

Lacelle, 18, is one of the top goalies in the QMJHL. He has a 14-8-1 record with a .919 save percentage and a 2.82 goals-against average this season on an otherwise mediocre Rimouski team.

Cloutier, 18, has five goals and 10 assists in 35 games this season in a bottom-six role with the Armada. He's committed to Clarkson University of the NCAA for the 2026-27 season, though it's always possible he could push his commitment back a year to get another year of junior experience under his belt before making the jump.

The goaltending situation in Blainville-Boisbriand has been rocky all season. Starter Jakub Milota, acquired over the summer, has struggled with injury for the majority of the season. The Nashville Predators prospect been fantastic in the three starts he's been able to make, allowing just one goal between them, but has been out since September.

Other options have also struggled. Montreal Canadiens draft pick Arseni Radkov has been the main alternative, struggling with just a .894 save percentage. The rest of the crop, Olivier Bacon, Derik Brouillard and Zach Pelletier haven't looked up to the level of a championship contender.

So, enter Lacelle. He's already got experience in the playoffs, being part of last season's Océanic's run to the final, though mainly serving as the backup during the playoffs. This season, he's second in the league in save percentage despite playing on a team with a losing record.

In fact, the Océanic are 3-10-0 without Lacelle starting in 2025-26, so the tank will likely be on for them now. They've already lost their other goaltender, Mathis Langevin, to the NCAA, and are looking towards the future now.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Océanic Acquire Pair Of Prospects From Eagles

Eagles Acquire New York Rangers Prospect Boilard From Cataractes

Wildcats Officially Add Forward Gavin Cornforth From NCAA

Océanic Acquire Prospect Anthony Dontigny From Cataractes

Rouyn-Noranda Star Thomas Verdon Announces NCAA Commitment