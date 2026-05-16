Top Ten Jerseys In College Hockey: Number 8

UMass-Lowell’s new third jerseys blend Montreal-inspired aesthetics with unique international flair, featuring national flags that celebrate the River Hawks' diverse roster and rising status in Hockey East.
On January 25, 2025, the University of Massachusetts-Lowell revealed a new third jersey. These recent additions to the River Hawks' rotation were an immediate hit with me and the general fan base. Commenters on Instagram clamored for the opportunity to purchase them. Lowell's first outing wearing them was a 1-0 win against then-No. 7 Providence College.
This look appears to have taken heavy inspiration from the Montréal Canadiens original Reverse Retro Jersey, while inverting the color scheme on the signature chest stripe. Another addition was the placement of the player's national flag on one sleeve, with the New York State flag on the opposite sleeve.
The incorporation of an individual's home country in a jersey is something that is often seen in European professional hockey, but rarely in North America. Between 2024-27, there will have been seven European players for the River Hawks representing five different countries (Hungary, Latvia, Russia, Slovakia and Sweden) on the sleeve of this jersey.
In recent years, the River Hawks have steadily improved their program. Senior Dillan Bentley led the team last season with 14 goals and 25 assists, while sophomore Chris Delaney earned a team high 17 helpers. During the 2025-26 campaign, Lowell went 13-22 with impressive wins over No. 14 Minnesota State and No. 20 Boston University. Merrimack ultimately ended the River Hawks' season in the first round of the Hockey East Tournament.
Lowell has a very strong recruiting class coming in this fall. Guys like Kuzma Voronin, Joey McGraw and Félix Plamondon are entering as freshmen. Add in transfers including Tobias Pitka and Anthony Dowd, and the River Hawks could be a sneaky team throughout the 2026-27 campaign.