2026 Freshman Focus: Providence College
Providence College will have another crack at getting back to the Frozen Four next season after adding a lot of elite talent. With Roger Mcqueen making the jump to pro hockey, who can step into his shoes and hopefully help bring the program to the top of college hockey?
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