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2026 Freshman Focus: Providence College

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Owen Cameron
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Updated Jul 21, 2026, 02:46

Providence College will have another crack at getting back to the Frozen Four next season after adding a lot of elite talent. With Roger Mcqueen making the jump to pro hockey, who can step into his shoes and hopefully help bring the program to the top of college hockey?

Head coach Nathan Leaman will be on the Providence College Friars bench for his 16th season in 2026-27. The program still hasn’t been back to the Frozen Four since 2019, and with a handful of freshmen coming in, can these new players help lead the team back to its status of being one of college hockey’s best programs? 

All entry years are from CollegeHockeyNews and are subject to change. Players are listed alphabetically by last name. 

Everett Baldwin –Defenseman, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

Baldwin was selected in the fifth round during the 2025 NHL draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning. After his draft year, he made the switch from prep hockey to major junior in Saint John for the Sea Dogs.

In 62 games for them, the six-foot, 183-pound defenseman had 15 goals and 44 points.

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Ryder Cali –Center, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

Cali was a roller hockey player in the Cayman Islands before making the full-time switch to ice hockey, where I’d say that decision was a good one.

Cali was just drafted this past June by the Florida Panthers 48th overall and had a very impressive season with the Battalion. In 47 games, he had 16 goals and 36 points.

Ben Hrebik –Goalie, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Hrebik was a brick wall in his two OHL seasons with the Colts. He posted a .920 save-percentage and a goals-against-average of 2.81 over a 43-game stretch. 

He continued that play in the playoffs, where in 20 games he had a 9.22 SP and a 2.66 GAA.

Carter Klippenstein –Center, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Although Klippenstein’s father, Wade Klippenstein, was the director of amateur scouting for the Colorado Avalanche from 2021-2024, he was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fourth round of the 2025 draft, just a year after his dad made the switch to becoming the Director of Hockey Operations with the Notre Dame Hounds of the SJHL.

In 38 games this past season in Brandon, he had 11 goals and 28 points.

J.J. Monteiro –Center, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)

J.J. Monteiro, a Hudson, Massachusetts, native, played last season in the USHL for the Sioux Falls Stampede after being traded there mid-season during his 2024-25 campaign. 

Across the 85 games he played with the Stampede, he had 23 goals and 71 points. In 14 playoff games this past season, he had eight goals and 14 points.

Thomas Vandenberg –Center, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Vandenberg was drafted this year by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth round. He was also one of the youngest players in the draft, being that he was just a week away from being moved to the 2027 draft.

Vandenberg played one season in the OHL, and he posted an even 25 goals and 25 assists in 59 games for the 67’s

Blake Zielinski –Center, Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)

Zielinski was also taken by the Kings this year, but in comparison to Vandenberg, he was drafted a round earlier. 

Zielinski ranked second on the Buccaneers last season in points with 25 goals and 50 points throughout 53 games. He was also invited to join the U.S. National Team Development Program for the CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

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