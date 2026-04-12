University of Denver Wins Eleventh National Title In Program History Over Wisconsin
Denver Pioneers claw back from a deficit, showcasing incredible saves and late-game heroics to secure their record-breaking eleventh national title.
Las Vegas, NV- Once again, the Denver Pioneers are on top of the hockey world, winning their third national championship in the last five years.
Denver, in their full timeline, claims title number eleven, more than anyone else in the NCAA, now by two.
Although having the home bench in Las Vegas, the Pioneers weren’t exactly a favorable team. They were coming off a double-overtime marathon with Michigan in the Frozen Four semifinal on top of being the later game on the slate.
Wisconsin had a heavy edge in the gas tank, and it showed with the opening goal.
The Badgers tacked on ten shots to Denver’s two in the first period, with one of the handful Johnny Hicks saw buzz right by him with a beautiful shot from the Russian freshman Vasily Zelenov.
In a defensive second period, the action felt tipped in Wisconsin’s favor, but Johnny Hicks would start what would be a perfect finish to this game. Wisconsin outshot Denver after two periods 21-5.
But the third period would be something to cherish forever for this very Pioneers roster.
With 12:29 to play in the third period, Rieger Lorenz’s relentless effort resulted in the equalizing goal, sneaking it past an outstretched Daniel Hauser.
With some incredible saves from both ends occurring in the middle, Denver would later get a blue line look they couldn’t pass on.
With under six minutes remaining, Boston Buckberger let one rip from the point where it took the slightest change of direction off Kyle Chyzowski’s stick.
An angle precise enough to beat the glove side of Hauser, and Denver had the lead in crunch time.
With Mike Hastings juggling lines to try to find an answer in the late goings, Denver netminder Johnny Hicks just kept finding a way to slam the door on a hopeful Big Ten team.
In the end, Johnny Hicks would be the most outstanding performer of the 2026 Frozen Four, which ultimately led to this moment:
Hicks, who wasn’t even meant to be the starter this season under David Carle, pulled off 78 saves on 82 shots in the two most important games of his life.
Denver overcame being a two seed, needing upsets in the regional final against #1 Western Michigan and then #1 Michigan, leading them to yet another trip to the promised land in a bizarre year of college hockey.