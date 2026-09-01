Why North Dakota's Blue Line Could Bring Home A Championship

Coming out of the WHL, Verhoeff was primarily a top paring defenseman and did not play much of a depth role. That changed at North Dakota where he slotted in on the second and third parings especially during the playoffs. Rather than being one dimensional, Verhoeff put his 6 foot 4 214 pound frame to work and showed he could do it all. Those postseason reps rounded out his game and will serve to benefit incoming freshmen in the same position he was once in.